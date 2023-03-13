Tottenham Hotspur could well have identified a potential successor to Hugo Lloris at N17, amid recent links to Aston Villa stopper, Emi Martinez.

What’s the latest on Martinez to Spurs?

According to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, the north London outfit are said to be eyeing a potential swoop for the Argentine international this summer, with a concrete approach seemingly on the cards.

Writing on Twitter regarding that interest, the transfer insider revealed: “Tottenham have specific interest in [Emi] Martínez and may make an offer in the coming weeks.”

This follows reports last month that claimed those at Villa Park could be willing to sanction a sale for the World Cup winner ahead of next season, albeit with the Midlands side likely to be keen to recoup a fee that would make the 30-year-old one of the most expensive goalkeepers in the world.

Who could replace Lloris at Spurs?

The goalkeeping department will likely be an area of concern for Spurs’ sporting director, Fabio Paratici, with the transfer chief no doubt plotting to sign a suitable replacement for long-serving skipper, Lloris.

The latter man - who is currently out of action due to injury - only signed a new deal last year to keep him at the club until 2024, although doubts remain over his ability to remain as the first-choice option in the side, having been something of a “liability” in recent years, as per The Athletic’s James Maw.

The veteran asset has made four errors leading to goals so far this season in the Premier League - more than any other player - with the 36-year-old’s form having become arguably “unacceptable” of late, as per club insider, John Wenham.

As such, bringing in Martinez this summer could allow the chance for Paratici to find a new number one for the club, with the 6 foot 5 colossus having shown his class for both club and country of late.

The former Arsenal man - who made the move to Villa on a £17m deal back in 2020 - was notably an integral figure in his nation’s World Cup success at the tail-end of last year, earning the tournament’s Golden Glove award as a result.

A “hero” of the quarter-final shootout win over the Netherlands - as per talkSPORT pundit David Preece - Martinez also came up clutch in the showpiece triumph over France, producing a vital late save to deny Randal Kolo Muani at the death, before denying Kingsley Coman from the penalty spot.

While the imposing asset’s antics during the shootout and in the post-match celebrations may have sparked notable criticism - with his behaviour branded “despicable” by pundit Chris Sutton - they were undoubtedly effective, with the 26-cap rock offering a truly commanding presence in the sticks.

That quality has also been showcased at club level as the £120k-per-week machine ranks in the top 1% in Europe’s top five leagues for crosses stopped, showcasing his innate ability to dominate his own penalty area.

That is in stark contrast to the rather more slight, 6 foot 2 Lloris, who ranks in just the top 36% in that regard, with the Frenchman having become something of a weak point for his side.

While it may be rather ruthless to ditch a player who has given over a decade of service to the club, the signing of Martinez - who was recently voted ‘The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper for 2022’ - could represent the upgrade that Paratici and co are craving.