Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici is reportedly keeping a close eye on Lecce captain, Morten Hjulmand, ahead of the summer transfer window.

What's the latest on Hjulmand to Spurs?

According to Calcio Mercato, the Lilywhites are said to have scouted the 23-year-old intensely so far this season, with the report suggesting that Paratici and co have watched the Danish maestro 'several times' to date.

The report also reveals that the north London outfit may face a battle to land the 6 foot 1 gem as the player has been the subject of an enquiry from Serie A side AS Roma, while fellow Italian outfit Juventus are also said to be among the admirers.

The piece goes on to note that the former Admira Wacker man - who was reportedly of interest to a number of Premier League clubs back in January - could cost as little as €15m (£13m) at the end of the season, with just over a year left to run on his existing deal.

What is Hjulmand's style of play?

The Kastrup-born dynamo - who is yet to make an appearance for his country at senior level - appears to mirror the qualities of current Spurs star and fellow Dane, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with the pair both classy and aggressive operators in the centre of the park.

Hailed as a "warrior" by reporter Steven Moore, Hjulmand currently ranks third in the division in Serie A for tackles made (63), with that ball-winning prowess also shown by the fact that he ranks top in the league for interceptions made per 90 (2.2).

Lauded as a "mind reader" by Moore as a result of that latter quality, the highly-coveted asset also ranks in the top 1% in Europe among those in his position for interceptions made, as well as in the top 16% for tackles.

Such quality is undoubtedly similar to that of Tottenham's midfield machine, Hojbjerb, with the 27-year-old averaging a respectable 1.5 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per 90 from his 26 Premier League appearances this season, while also ranking in the top 20% in Europe in that latter metric.

Equally, much like Hjulmand - who boasts a tally of four assists and averages 0.8 key passes per game this season in 24 league outings - the former Southampton sensation has three assists to his name and also averages 0.8 key passes per 90, with the pair both capable of impacting proceedings in the final third.

That likeness should well indicate that the Lecce skipper could go on to prove a suitable understudy for Hojbjerg at N17 were he to make a summer switch, while also potentially replacing his senior compatriot if required, with the current Tottenham man having previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Either way, the signing of Hjulmand could well be a Hojbjerg-esque masterclass for those in north London.