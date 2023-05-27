Tottenham Hotspur have endured a disappointing season and will need to carry out an inquest into why they have come up short in the race for Champions League football.

Underwhelming recruitment, the famous exit of Antonio Conte and the uncertainty over the future of Harry Kane has led to a hostile atmosphere around the club at the minute, with the Lilywhites being in danger of missing out on continental football entirely as they sit eighth in the Premier League table heading into the final day.

In the summer, additions will be needed to help combat their demise as they try to move forward. However, the fact the north London outfit still don't have a new manager, although Feyenoord boss Arne Slot looks to be a serious contender for the role, has soured relations between the fans and the Spurs' hierarchy.

One reported target that could help to revive their fortunes on the pitch is Villarreal defender Pau Torres, who may "welcome a new proposal from Tottenham" following Spurs' bid of £42.6m last summer that was rejected by the La Liga side.

What's the latest news involving Pau Torres and how has he faired this term?

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Paul Brown thinks that Torres would be a step up in quality from some of their current defenders after the rumours emerged.

Brown told FFC: "I think he would be an upgrade. Whether he fits with the defenders who are already there, I have my slight doubts about. I'm not sure they're a good mix of profiles, he also has quite a high escape clause and I think Spurs probably need to do business in other areas ahead of that position. On paper, he is a better defender than some of the ones they've got."

Torres has a release clause worth €50 million (£43,548,551) and there is a feeling that Villarreal would accept an offer in this region due to their culture of selling their products to recoup handsome transfer fees.

Of course, there would be questions as to who he could compete with for a starting place and Cristian Romero naturally comes to mind straight away. Comparing the two in their respective leagues, as per WhoScored, Torres edges Romero in clearances completed this term, managing an average of 4.1 to Romero's 3.6 in 2022/23.

Regarding tackle success rate, FBRef shows that Torres also holds a slight advantage, scoring 64.3% compared to Romero's slightly inferior record of 63%.

The Villarreal defender has also carried out more long ball passes than Romero per fixture, making 5.4 per game pitted against Romero's three, though the clashing styles of play between Tottenham and Villarreal will have contributed to this differential.

Of course, this is not to say that Torres is necessarily a better defender than Romero; it is just to illustrate a point that is worth bearing in mind heading into next season, especially when Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is considering factoring in a more data-based approach to transfer activity to try and maximise the output of players in N17, as per The Daily Mail.

In total, €73,077 (£63,677) per week earner Torres has made 36 appearances for Villarreal in all competitions this term, notching one goal in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Last year, the 26-year-old earned the praise of BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves via quotes transcribed by United In Focus, who said: “He’s a fantastic player. I’m quite surprised he’s still at Villarreal. English teams were looking at him. I think everyone was talking about Man United and even Real Madrid, I think his potential is literally that high. He’s got a fabulous left foot, he’s great in possession. A fantastic player so I don’t think he’ll be at Villarreal very long.”

The fact Torres is left-footed may play into Spurs' hands quite nicely, offering some balance in the backline come 2023/24 as they look to get themselves back on the canvas.

Who knows, maybe Torres and Romero could form a solid partnership at the heart of the Lilywhites' defence next term. Stranger things have happened in football and it may turn into an eventuality if recent reports are to be believed.