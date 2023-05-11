Spain international defender Pau Torres could now "welcome a new proposal from Tottenham" two seasons after rejecting them, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Concerted efforts to appoint a new manager are currently taking precedence at Spurs, with chairman Daniel Levy completing the due-diligence stage of his search for Antonio Conte's replacement.

Tottenham are reportedly chasing the likes of ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique, as well as both Xabi Alonso (Bayer Leverkusen) and Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim (The Evening Standard).

However, despite their lack of a permanent head coach for next season, it is believed the Premier League side are still identifying transfer targets for the summer window.

This has ultimately resulted in links to Leicester City star James Maddison, among others, with Levy apparently "pushing" to get a deal done behind-the-scenes.

As well as the England international, Spurs are believed to hold a serious interest in signing a defender, with Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi apparently being targeted.

Staying in that position, the north Londoners could also scour the market abroad, with Villarreal defender Torres thought to be in their thinking.

This is according to Spanish news outlet Cadena SER, who say Tottenham are eyeing a move for the 26-year-old alongside top flight rivals Aston Villa.

In a boost for Spurs, though, the website claims that Torres could now "welcome a new proposal from Tottenham" - coming two seasons after he rejected their advances.

Villarreal want to keep their centre-back by proposing a new deal, with his current contract set to expire next summer, but his future is up in the air with many sides showing an interest.

Torres is supposedly debating his future behind-the-scenes and whether to extend his stay or look for opportunities away from the Estadi de la Ceràmica.

What could Torres bring to Spurs?

Interestingly, Spurs manager target Enrique has previously lavished praise on his compatriot, calling him "sensational" alongside Man City star Aymeric Laporte.

Torres has yet again been a figurehead for Villarreal this season, with only midfielder Dani Parejo featuring over more La Liga minutes (WhoScored).

He's also won more aerial duels per 90 than any of his teammates bar former Spurs defender Juan Foyth, whilst also averaging Villarreal's joint-highest rate of blocks in the Spanish top flight (WhoScored).

Torres has also averaged an impeccable 4.2 clearances per match this campaign - a far superior number to any of Ryan Mason's current crop (WhoScored).