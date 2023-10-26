Tottenham Hotspur have a notable reputation for nurturing their academy prospects, turning their starlets into notable first-teamers who go on to have celebrated careers in the game.

The obvious example is of course Harry Kane, once just a youth player with humble beginnings before going on to surpass all expectations, becoming Tottenham's top scorer in their history with an astounding 278 goals in total which saw him go above the great Jimmy Greaves.

Glenn Hoddle, Ledley King and many more have all stepped up to the mark too when a first-team opportunity came calling after developing as a youth player with Spurs, King actually staying put at Spurs for the entirety of his playing career.

Tottenham will hope they can have their next superstar in the making with 16-year-old Mikey Moore, likened to Paul Gascoigne by ex-Spurs striker Jermain Defoe recently for his ability to "glide past people" with ease.

A closer look at Tottenham's academy sensation, Mikey Moore

Born in 2007 - the same year Harry Kane was still just a youngster at Spurs - Moore is being touted as the next best thing in Tottenham quarters.

The young forward even appeared on the Guardian's Next Gen List released at the start of the month, a list that picks the best of the best involving emerging youngsters in football.

Switching between playing at left wing position and an out-and-out centre forward, Moore has been a revelation at U18 level for Spurs the past couple of seasons.

His goalscoring prowess has come to the forefront particularly in the last few weeks, netting a remarkable seven goals from six starts including a further four assists - Moore singlehandedly able to win games for his side up top.

Last time out versus Norwich City, he scored a hat-trick and supplied two assists as the rampant U18 Spurs side won 7-2 with Moore virtually impossible for the opposition defenders to contain and thwart.

It's no surprise to see outlandish suggestions that Moore could well be the next Gazza for Spurs therefore, Defoe stating as such whilst appearing on the No Tippy Tappy Podcast when Moore was only 15.

He said: "It’s a big statement, but he reminds me of Gazza a little bit, the way he glides past people, it’s easy and he’s doing it at 15. Hopefully we see him in the Premier League soon."

Such praise has resulted in Spurs tieing down Moore to a new bumper contract, the five-time England U17 international signing on the dotted line to extend his time with Tottenham until 2026 to deter any potential suitors from attempting to buy the teenage starlet.

A bright future lies ahead for Tottenham's Mikey Moore...

It's too early to say whether or not the 16-year-old will go on to have an esteemed career with longetivity, Moore is still a teenager learning and developing in the youth ranks.

Ange Postecoglou also won't want to fast-track him into the senior fold in case it hampers his progression, with Moore perfectly comfortable playing regularly for the U18's at this moment in time.

Moore will just want to continue his dazzling current form, the youngster twisting and turning defenders for fun regularly whilst also remaining clinical in front of goal

Only time will tell if Moore can reach the heights of Gazza, with the former England hero - who won the FA Cup and scored 33 goals in 112 games for the club - having been an 'icon of his generation', as per Spurs' official website.

Trying to emulate the enigmatic and balletic playmaker is no small feat, but if Moore is this highly thought of at just 16 years of age, the heights he could possibly get to are frightening.