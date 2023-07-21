Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing up a wildcard option to potentially replace in-demand talisman, Harry Kane this summer, amid reports that the Lilywhites are showing an interest in Flamengo striker, Pedro.

What are the latest Tottenham transfer rumours?

With under a year left to run on his current contract in north London, Kane is still facing an uncertain future at the club with the new Premier League season just a few weeks away, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich among those particularly keen to prise the 29-year-old from N17.

If the England skipper is to secure an exit in the near future, the Independent's Miguel Delaney has revealed that Ange Postecoglou's side are 'considering a move' for Pedro, with the 26-year-old among a 'range of options' on the club's radar.

The piece notes that the notion of Kane leaving is now seeing as 'more realistic', hence looking to figures like the Brazilian - who reportedly has an £87m release clause in his contract - in an attempt to try and build a new-look attack moving forward.

Who will replace Kane at Tottenham?

As Delaney suggested, Daniel Levy and co are believed view it as 'virtually impossible' to replace their record goalscorer such has been his impact over the last decade or so, hence trying to implement a more 'fluid' forward line in Postecoglou's image.

There may be those already at the club who would be hoping to emerge as the new attacking figurehead if Kane was to depart, with last summer's £60m signing, Richarlison perhaps a prime candidate having regularly been utilised as a central striker for Brazil - for whom he has 20 goals in just 44 games.

That being said, however, the former Everton man endured a wretched debut season in the capital after netting just a solitary Premier League goal last term, having hardly proven that he can be a reliable goalscoring presence through the middle.

While pre-season is not often a fair gauge of a player's talents, the 26-year-old doesn't look to have turned a new leaf if the recent defeat to West Ham United is anything to go by, as he once again 'lacked composure in front of goal', according to 90min's Sean Walsh.

As such, the signing of his compatriot, Pedro, could then prove terrible news with regard to Richarlison's hopes of being the man to replace Kane, with the Flamengo marksman having proven far more prolific of late after netting 26 goals in just 35 outings in the current campaign.

Lauded as an "excellent finisher" by South American football expert, Tim Vickery, the 6 foot 1 hotshot boasts a standout tally of 93 goals in just 190 games in all competitions for his current side, having previously bagged 20 goals in just 58 games for Fluminense - for whom Richarlison scored 11 times in 46 games in the early stages of his career.

A truly clinical threat in the final third, Pedro notably ranks in the top 1% among his peers in the Men's next eight competitions for non-penalty goals - at an average of 0.88 per 90 - while the current Tottenham man has an average of just 0.20 per 90 for the same metric.

While it would represent something of a rogue choice if Postecoglou and Levy were to settle on Pedro as Kane's heir - with the six-cap hitman making just four appearances for Fiorentina in his only previous European adventure - it looks as if the Rio native has the finishing prowess needed to be able to thrive in north London, something Richarlison is yet to do.