Tottenham's pursuit of a top-four berth come the end of the season took a big hit on Monday evening as a scintillating late strike from Michael Keane ensured the spoils were shared at Goodison Park.

A 1-1 draw with Everton came about in typical 'Spursy' fashion with the ghost of Antonio Conte's tenure in north London still lingering around the playing squad.

That can hardly be a surprise, however, with Conte's two trusty lieutenants in Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason now in control of the ship.

Spurs were largely toothless from an attacking point of view again with the fourth-place side in the Premier League relying on a Harry Kane penalty against an outfit playing with ten men for large parts of the game.

Heung-min Son's role as a "passenger" - in the words of journalist Charlie Gordon - hardly helped matters either.

Indeed, the South Korean has been a shadow of his former self this term, bagging just six league goals in 27 outings. His outing at Goodison rather summed up his dire campaign, losing the ball every three touches and taking no shots on goal, as per Sofascore.

The subject of attention from the boo boys due to his unfortunate leg-breaking tackle on Andre Gomes several years ago, it was a night of very few positives for him. That said, the 30-year-old's partner in crime down the left, Ivan Perisic, was just as bad.

How did Perisic play against Everton?

The Croatian looked like a bargain pick-up last summer when he arrived on a free transfer, albeit on a large £180k-per-week contract.

Unfortunately, the former World Cup finalist is yet to truly justify those wages having had to wait until the 3-3 draw with Southampton prior to the international break for his first Spurs goal.

Afforded the opportunity to start against Sean Dyche's relegation-threatened side, Tottenham supporters were hoping for another influential performance.

Sadly, they got everything but that. Indeed, the ex-Inter wing-back was in poor form with Stellini's left side notably being dubbed a "complete joke" by The Athletic's James Maw.

Indeed, Maw noted that Perisic was barely "able to move after the 47th minute", with that perhaps an indication of his age.

Not that the Croat isn't in shape, but at 34, he is certainly in the last knockings of his career at the elite level.

That was perhaps best summed up by the defender's lack of composure in possession of the ball, losing the ball on 20 occasions throughout the night.

Although that was a sign of his inviting and "dangerous" crosses - as alluded to by Alasdair Gold - it was overall a wasteful night for the 6 foot 1 asset.

Writing in his post-match player ratings, the aforementioned Gold handed the Croatia international just a 4/10, while noting that Perisic 'lost much of his impact' after those balls into the box during the early parts of the encounter.

Although handed a 7.4 rating via Sofascore, this was rather generous with Perisic failing to truly stamp his authority over proceedings.

He completed just 78% of his passes while both shot attempts were fired off target on a night where Stellini and co really just needed a bigger threat going forward.

With Ben Davies set for a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, Perisic will have an opportunity to improve and indeed, he must do so quickly if Spurs are to stay in contention for a Champions League spot.