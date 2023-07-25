Highlights Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is "closer" to joining Atletico Madrid, having agreed personal terms with the La Liga giants.

As manager Ange Postecoglou rebuilds the Spurs side, several squad members, including Harry Winks, are expected to leave this summer.

Hojbjerg, who was a key player for Tottenham last season, is highly regarded for his passing accuracy and form under Antonio Conte. His potential departure would leave a gap in the midfield.

Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is "closer" to joining La Liga giants Atletico Madrid with the player agreeing personal terms, according to reports.

Who will leave Spurs?

As new manager Ange Postecoglou seeks to rebuild this Spurs side in his own image, certain squad members will inevitably have to make way this summer.

The north Londoners have already put pen to paper on deals for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and winger Manor Solomon - but Harry Winks remains their only confirmed departure.

A succession of players have been linked with an exit, though, including Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier and Ben Davies. Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon, who spent parts of last season on loan elsewhere, are also candidates for the chopping block (The Telegraph).

Some Spurs players have come out to confirm they could indeed move elsewhere, with long-serving number one Lloris saying as much to French news outlet Nice-Matin.

"We are coming to an important moment, whether for the club or for me," explained Lloris.

"It’s the end of an era. I have desires for other things, I will ask myself quietly to study what will be possible.

"But I don’t forget that I still have a year of contract with Tottenham and that in football it is always difficult to predict what will happen.

"What is essential at the moment is to recover well from my injury. I’m on vacation but I continue to talk and do my training. My goal is to be on top in July, then we’ll see what the future holds."

Hojbjerg, who has been attracting real interest from Atletico Madrid recently, could also end up departing this summer as Postecoglou aims to reinvent the midfield with more creativity.

Tottenham have apparently had their eyes on the likes of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher and Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie as possible replacements for the Dane.

According to The Times, it appears Hojbjerg is edging nearer and nearer to the Spurs exit door just three summers after they signed him from Southampton.

The 27-year-old has apparently agreed personal terms with Atletico, and after this development, Hojbjerg "has moved closer" to a move across the continent.

Nothing else is said beyond that line, but we can safely assume Tottenham's mainstay from last season may well be on the move pretty soon.

How good is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg?

The former Saints star was one of Tottenham's most regularly-used assets over 2022/2023.

Indeed, only superstar striker Harry Kane played more league minutes than Hojbjerg last season, with the Denmark international bagging four goals and five assists from midfield (WhoScored).

Hojbjerg also averaged an impressive passing accuracy of around 88.6%, so selling him could leave a gaping hole behind for Postecoglou and co to fill.

Members of the press called him "sensational" at times for Tottenham last campaign, with former Spurs keeper Paul Robinson left "surprised" by his brief turnaround in form under Antonio Conte late last year.

"“Hojbjerg has surprised me this season," said Robinson to Football Insider.

“There was a point where it looked like he would be on his way but now he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

“Under Conte, he has reached another level."