Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly be set to make a fresh approach for long-term target, Paulo Dybala, following new developments involving the World Cup winner's future...

What's the latest on Dybala to Tottenham?

According to Italian outlet, Calciomercatoweb, the Lilywhites could finally get their hands on the experienced Argentine if they are to strike a deal for Roma's sporting director, Tiago Pinto, with the latter man said to be keen on bringing the 29-year-old with him to north London.

As per the report - as well as other sources - Spurs are believed to be keen on securing Pinto as the heir to Fabio Paratici this summer, with chairman Daniel Levy yet to fill that vacancy after the Italian was forced to resign from his role as managing director last month.

With regard to Dybala, the former Juventus sensation could well follow Pinto to N17 this summer, with the 38-cap forward said to be available for a fee of just €12m (£10m) due to the presence of a release clause in his current deal at the Stadio Olimpico.

Should Tottenham sign Dybala?

A move for the 5 foot 10 playmaker would certainly be a long-time coming for Levy and co, with reports as far back as 2019 having suggested that the Premier League side were close to snapping up the player from Turin, while further links emerged last summer prior to Dybala's eventual free transfer switch to Rome.

It was Pinto - who has been described as "world-class" Roma chairman Dan Friedkin - who was the 'driving force' behind bringing the one-time Palermo marksman to the Italian capital last year, according to iNews, with the hope being that the 38-year-old can repeat that trick by taking Dybala to England ahead of next season.

With the signing of the £141k-per-week "phenomenon" - as hailed by I Giallorossi legend Francesco Totti - Spurs could certainly be able to secure a notable coup, with the dynamic gem having dazzled in Serie A so far this season.

After previously bagging 115 goals in 293 games during his time at the Allianz Stadium, the highly-rated talent has since enjoyed a fine debut campaign in his new surroundings, scoring 16 times and contributing eight assists in 36 games across all fronts.

The former Instituto youth product has been particularly integral in helping to steer Jose Mourinho's side to the Europa League final, having scored four goals in just ten games in the competition so far this season.

With doubts surrounding the future of talisman Harry Kane in north London - amid interest in the 29-year-old from rivals Manchester United - the Lilywhites could well be in need of a new attacking figurehead like Dybala next season.

The hope will be that if a deal can be agreed for the aforementioned Pinto, then the Argentine could well follow suit and finally make his way to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.