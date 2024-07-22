There is less than a month until the Premier League returns, and while Tottenham Hotspur have already made the exciting signing of Archie Gray this summer, they'll need to bring in more players to help Ange Postecoglou realise his ambitions in North London.

The Australian led the Lilywhites to Europa League qualification last season, but with a few more quality players in the squad, it could have been the Champions League.

Fortunately, Daniel Levy and Co appear to be hard at work as, based on recent reports, the club are in the running to land a player who shone at Euro 2024 and would be the ideal rival for Brennan Johnson on the right.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Turkish publication Sabah Spor, Tottenham are one of several sides keen on landing Galatasaray star Baris Alper Ylimaz's services this summer.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the report claims that Arsenal are set to meet with the player's representatives to discuss a possible transfer. At the same time, Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool and Aston Villa are said to be 'closely following the player.'

While this level of interest in the 24-year-old is far from ideal for Levy and Co, the good news is that should they wish to pursue this transfer further, they will only need to make an offer in the region of €30m, which is about £25m, to secure the player's services.

It could be a complicated deal to get over the line, but based on Yilmaz's performances for Galatasaray and Turkey, it is worth pursuing - especially as he could help get even more out of Johnson.

How Yilmaz compares to Johnson

Now, if Spurs can get ahead of the chasing pack and bring the talented Yilmaz to the white side of North London this summer, they'll have an exciting attacker who has shown an ability to play on either the right or left wing at their disposal.

However, throughout last season, it became increasingly apparent that his best position is off the right, as he started 27 games there as opposed to 12 on the left. Should he move to N17, this would likely see him compete with Johnson for a place in the starting lineup.

So, with that in mind, how do the pair stack up against one another? Well, when it comes to the most important metric of all, output, it's rather close.

Yilmaz vs Johnson Player Yilmaz Johnson Appearances 55 38 Goals 7 5 Assists 12 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.34 0.39 All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, the former Nottingham Forest ace scored five goals and provided ten assists in 38 appearances for the North Londoners, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 2.53 games.

In contrast, the Turkish superstar, whom Virgil van Dijk claimed was "difficult for every defender" to face, produced more goal involvements - seven goals and 12 assists - but did so in 55 appearances, equating to an average of a goal involvement every 2.89 games.

Ultimately, while it could prove challenging to land the Gala ace, the fact he managed to produce similar attacking numbers to Johnson shows that he'd be an ideal rival for the Welshman and the perfect option for Postecoglou to use off the bench or even from the start.

Moreover, his positional versatility could also see him used as a backup option for Son Heung-min or Timo Werner on the left, making his signature one worth fighting for.