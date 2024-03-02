A member of Ange Postecoglou's squad at Tottenham once tipped for stardom is looking very likely to leave this summer.

Spurs targeting new wingers this summer

Spurs' pursuit of a new star winger, as reported by multiple reliable media sources, could spell trouble for a few of Postecoglou's crop.

Fabrizio Romano has named Spurs as contenders to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto, while journalist Miguel Delaney of The Independent has claimed that they're keen on both the Portuguese and Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

“Another Premier League winger to watch could be Pedro Neto," said Romano on Neto's future to CaughtOffside. "I’m sure Arsenal like the player because already two years ago, they included Pedro Neto in their shortlist and Arsenal work like this – when they appreciate a player, they keep following him. Even if they were not able to make it happen two years ago, I’m sure they’re still keeping close eye to Pedro Neto.

“Tottenham are worth keeping an eye on too, because someone at the club believes that they need a new winger in the summer, so Pedro Neto could be a fantastic solution. He knows the league very well so this could be an important factor but also they believe that he could be a good player for the idea of football wanted by Angel Postecoglou."

Someone of Neto's star quality coming in would surely relegate the likes of Manor Solomon, Brennan Johnson and Bryan Gil to more limited game time - not to mention Timo Werner if Spurs elect to trigger his £17 million buy-option.

In Gil's case, the Spaniard has already been struggling for game time under Postecoglou, with journalist Fernando Mateos sharing an update on his future for Estadio Deportivo.

Gil looking likely to leave Tottenham this summer

Mateos writes that "everything points to a summer exit" for Gil at Tottenham, with the 23-year-old's decision to remain in north London past January looking like one he is surely regretting.

Spanish sides, as well as a late effort from Brighton, offered the midfielder a route out of N17 for more minutes, but he instead elected to remain and fight for his place under Postecoglou.

Fast-forward to now, and Gil hasn't exactly been rewarded with chances on the pitch, and it now looks very likely he'll depart this summer. Called a potential "star in the making" when he first arrived in 2021 (David Cartlidge), things are looking bleak in terms of his career in England.

Former Spurs boss Antonio Conte, though, suggested he has the qualities to make it big in the professional game - namely due to his "fast" pace and good endurance.

“It was really important, you know about Bryan Gil we are talking about a player who was born to play football," said Conte in 2023.

"He understands football quickly. He’s so clever, so intelligent to understand the situation. Then you know this league is difficult, because you have to be good in quality and be fast and to have good endurance, and he has this type of quality."