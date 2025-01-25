Injuries are rife in the Tottenham Hotspur squad. According to a report from ESPN, Ange Postecoglou’s side currently has ten first team players out with injury, and it does not seem like things will ease up any time soon.

Thus, it would be a surprise if the Lilywhites did not dip into the January transfer market to strengthen their squad and, at the very least, help to patch up the injuries within the squad. It is proving to be a real issue for Spurs.

Postecoglou claimed the club are “playing with fire” if they don’t make another signing, but he may not have to worry about that. They have been linked recently with a new attacking addition, needed after Dominic Solanke’s six-week injury.

Spurs target new attacker

The player in question here is Feyenoord and Mexican international striker Santiago Gimenez. It has been another impressive season for the 23-year-old, which has attracted the attention of several top clubs around Europe.

According to an exclusive report from GiveMeSport, the Lilywhites are believed to be ‘toying with the idea of attempting to acquire’ the in-demand hotshot. The report suggests Gimenez is a ‘long-term target’ for the club, suggesting he has already been well-scouted at this stage.

However, they would not be alone in the hunt for the Mexico international. Italian giants AC Milan are also interested in bringing the striker to the Serie A.

In terms of a price, Gimenez could cost the Lilywhtes around £40m, perhaps increased by the fact Feyenoord are not interested in selling him this January if they can help it.

Why Gimenez would be a good signing

Aside from the fact that Gimenez will add some much-needed squad depth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he will also bring the most important thing a striker can add to a football club, goals.

The 23-year-old has an impressive record across all competitions this season. He has 15 goals and three assists in 18 games, including four goals in four games in the Champions League.

Most recently, he scored two goals in a fantastic 3-0 win at home against German side Bayern Munich. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig described him as a "machine" for a reason.

Concerningly for Spurs, the reason for Gimenez’s lack of game time this season is due to an injury, which is perhaps a factor the Lilywhites might be put off from doing a deal. Between September and November 2024, he missed 65 days and 12 games with a thigh problem.

Aside from the fact that his injuries have been an issue this term, he has actually outscored Solanke across all competitions. The former Bournemouth star has 11 goals so far in his Spurs career, having played 29 games for the club to date. Having two strikers as prolific as Gimenez and Solanke would be great competition for Postecoglou.

Perhaps, in the long-term, Gimenez could be the perfect replacement Harry Kane replacement for Spurs. The North Londoners have never really been able to replace their record striker, who scored 280 goals and grabbed 61 assists in 435 games for the club.

If he was viewed as the long-term replacement for the England captain, Gimenez would certainly have a lot to live up to. Kane scored some fantastic goals for Spurs and consistently managed to score 20 or more goals in a single Premier League season, doing so six times.

However, when comparing the pair’s stats from the 2024/25 Champions League using Squawka, there are times when the Feyenoord star outperforms Kane.

For example, Gimenez averages a 66.67% conversion rate per game, compared to just 22.73 for Kane. He is also marginally better off the ball, winning 1.7 aerial duels to the Bayern star’s 1.5.

Gimenez vs Kane shooting stats 2024/25 UCL Stat (per 90) Gimenez Kane Shots on target 2.1 2.4 Goals 1.4 0.9 Non-penalty goals 1.1 0.4 Conversion rate 66.67% 22.73% Aerial duels won 1.7 1.5 Stats from Squawka

Even though £40m is on the higher side of Gimenez’s value, it seems like it could be a great deal for the Lilywhites. Not only would they be signing someone who has outscored their first-choice number nine this season, but they might finally replace Kane, a task which has proved unforgiving so far.

The investment is a lot of money, but perhaps necessary for the Lilywhites going forward.