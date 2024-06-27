The transfer window is into its second week now, and while there have been the odd moves here and there, it's remained relatively quiet thus far.

Tottenham Hotspur have yet to make a new addition to the team, but based on recent reports, that could soon change.

The latest player touted for a move to N17 is a Premier League star and could help Ange Postecoglou's side get back into the Champions League places, while also helping to get more out of last summer's marquee signing, James Maddison.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from talkSPORT, Tottenham have maintained their interest in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, and have decided that they will activate his £60m release clause.

However, fans may have to wait just a little bit longer to see the Eagles ace playing in North London, as the report has also revealed that Spurs want to clear some players off their wage bill first.

It would undoubtedly represent a massive investment from Daniel Levy and Co, but based on Eze's performances last season, one worth making, especially if he can help get more out of Maddison.

Why Eze would be a great teammate for Maddison

So, there are a few reasons why Eze would make a great teammate for Maddison, and the first is incredibly simple: his output.

In just 31 appearances last season, the "exceptional" Eagles ace, as dubbed by Statman Dave, scored 11 goals and provided six assists, meaning he provided a goal involvement every 1.8 games.

Eze vs Spurs best attackers Player Eze Richarlison Son Johnson Appearances 31 31 36 38 Goals 11 12 17 5 Assists 6 4 10 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.54 0.51 0.75 0.39 All Stats via Transfermarkt

This output would make him the third most productive player at Tottenham last season, behind only Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson, and therefore, he'd provide the former Foxes ace with plenty more opportunities to pick up an assist or score a goal himself.

The second reason the 25-year-old would help the Lilywhites co-vice-captain improve is his positional flexibility.

Despite primarily playing as an attacking midfielder, the former Queens Park Rangers star has demonstrated his versatility by starting on the left of midfield 57 times, central midfield 44 times, and on the left wing 19 times in his career.

This versatility would allow Postecoglou to play the five-capped international in the ten role when the Coventry-born dynamo needs a rest - and given his injury record, that's important - out wide to not infringing upon his game time or alongside him in the middle of the park to help with the attacking burden at times.

Ultimately, thanks to his ability to play in multiple positions on the pitch and his impressive output, Eze would be the perfect signing to try and help Maddison get back to his best, as he could help him improve his goal and assists tally without taking game time away from him and act as a stand-in when he needs a rest to prevent injury.

Therefore, while it's a lot of money, activating the £60m release clause seems like a brilliant idea.