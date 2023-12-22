Tottenham have entered "pole position" to sign a "dominant" defender alternative to Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo, according to a new report.

Spurs attempting to sign centre-back in January

Widespread reports from the past month and beyond indicate that Spurs are seriously looking to bring in a new centre-back next month.

The January window's opening is right around the corner, with manager Ange Postecoglou saying just last week that Tottenham are pushing hard for new mid-season signings.

A new central defender is thought to be the first priority for chairman Daniel Levy, technical director Johan Lange and the club's transfer chiefs. There have been many names already mentioned as Spurs targets ahead of January, including Nice's Todibo, while another who's repeatedly linked is Genoa star Radu Dragusin.

The Romania international has been a standout under Alberto Gilardino this term, and Fabrizio Romano says he could still make a move to the Premier League, despite a proposed new contract.

Reports from Italy are claiming that a Spurs bid is imminent for Dragusin, while the player's own agent Florin Manea has publicly stated that there has been discussions in north London.

“The people from Genoa know (that he will soon leave),” Manea explained to Fanatik recently.

"I have been in London for some time and have almost weekly meetings with important teams. We are getting closer. I spoke with Newcastle, with Arsenal, with Tottenham. I also have the messages with them, conversations. There are teams that ask.

Radu Dragusin's best Serie A performances - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Genoa 1-0 Verona 7.60 Genoa 4-1 Roma 7.56 Genoa 1-0 Salernitana 7.50 Lazio 0-1 Genoa 7.45 Torino 1-0 Genoa 6.96

"Radu will play for a very strong club. One in the top 10 in the world. He wants to be in the Premier League, but I know that Milan like him a lot. I talked to the people there.”

Tottenham in "pole position" for Dragusin

Now, another report from Italy has shared some information on the 21-year-old and his possible move to N17.

It is believed Tottenham are in "pole position" to sign Dragusin in January, and Genoa could even let him go for as little as £22m.

Atalanta are very keen to bring him through the door, as he is seen as perfect for them, but Spurs' presence in the race looks likely to scupper their chances of signing Dragusin as things stand.

This is all according to newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, which backs claims from Dragusin's agent that he is a very popular player in England.

Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig has perhaps suggested why on X (formerly Twitter) in the past, previously likening the centre-half to Mats Hummels and calling Dragusin a "dominant" defender.