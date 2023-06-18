Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be eyeing a summer swoop for Fulham defender, Tosin Adarabioyo, with manager Ange Postecoglou seemingly keen to strengthen his centre-back ranks ahead of next season.

What's the latest on Adarabioyo to Tottenham?

As per journalist Lyall Thomas, writing on Twitter: "Exclusive: Tosin Adarabioyo is among the centre-back options being considered by #Tottenham this summer. One year left on his deal at #Fulhamfc + he is open to an exit #thfc #ffc."

In his subsequent piece for Sky Sports, Thomas reveals that negotiations regarding a move for the imposing giant are at an 'early stage', with the Lilywhites contemplating whether to formalise their interest in the 25-year-old.

The report suggests that the former England youth international is seeking a new challenge with just a year left to run on his existing deal, having spent the last three years at Craven Cottage.

Should Tottenham sign Adarabioyo?

With Clement Lenglet having made his return to Barcelona - and with the likes of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez facing uncertain futures at N17 - it does appear that Postecoglou is in need of extra bodies to help bolster the backline this summer, with Adarabioyo potentially set to prove a wise, albeit surprise investment for the club.

The "very solid" ace - as previously hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig - has been tipped for big things stretching back to his early days at Manchester City, having been hailed by former boss Pep Guardiola back in 2016:

"He has all the quality. He is fast. He is faster than the people can believe it and he's strong in the air. He has the quality to look behind the line for the next step, the next pass."

Having been just a teenager at the time of that praise from the serial-winning Spaniard, the £40k-per-week titan has since blossomed into a fine asset at top-flight level, having helped to keep ten clean sheets in 25 Premier League games last season as part of a Fulham side that finished tenth.

The 6 foot 5 gem's stellar performances in that standout campaign are also bolstered by the fact that he is said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities with Manchester United star, Raphael Varane, according to FBref.

That likeness to the "world-class" Frenchman - as lauded by pundit Paul Robinson - is notably showcased by the duo's quality on the ball, with Varane having racked up 17 progressive carries and 63 progressive passes last season from his 24 league outings, while the Cottagers' ace recorded 16 and 95 for those same two metrics, respectively.

In a defensive sense, the pair are also alike due to their dominance in the air, with the United man having won a standout 72% of his aerial duels in 2022/23, while Adarabioyo averaged only slightly lower at 69% in that regard.

To be likened to a figure who has a World Cup and five Champions Leagues under his belt is a clear sign of the latter man's quality, with Postecoglou and co no doubt set to jump at the chance to sign a Varane-esque talent in their bid to strengthen the backline.