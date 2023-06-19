Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be firmly interested in a summer move for Leicester City star, Harvey Barnes, with manager Ange Postecoglou having already strengthened his wide options with the permanent capture of Dejan Kulusevski.

What's the latest on Harvey Barnes to Tottenham?

According to respected insider Alasdair Gold - writing in his piece for football.london - the Lilywhites are said to hold a 'strong interest' in the 25-year-old, with the club said to have 'explored' the possibility of a double deal involving the Englishman and his Foxes teammate, James Maddison.

Although Barnes is said to be 'slightly older' than the profile of winger that Postecoglou is believed to be targetting, the one-time West Bromwich Albion loanee remains a possible option for the north London outfit, having impressed despite Leicester's relegation last season.

This follows a previous report from The Sun that also noted Tottenham's interest in the wing wizard, with a potential asking price of around £40m having been suggested.

Should Tottenham sign Harvey Barnes?

As Gold's report stated, Postecoglou is said to be looking for an additional wide option who has 'the ability to beat a man with pace or skill, be strong in the transition and able to press high up the pitch in order to regain possession', hence turning to Barnes as an astute candidate for that role.

Lauded as a "livewire" by pundit Alan Hutton, the Burnley native appears to possess the attacking attributes that the Spurs boss is demanding, with Hutton also going on to state that:

"Harvey Barnes is an excellent player, he has got that raw pace, he can score goals, he can assist."

The £35k-per-week speedster notably sparkled during the 2022/23 campaign despite his side's collective woes after chipping in with 13 league goals and one assist from the left flank, proving that he could represent a viable, long-term alternative to Heung-min Son in that wide berth.

With Barnes potentially set to be the man to succeed the 30-year-old in the years to come, Postecoglou could fashion an exciting wing pair involving the Leicester ace and the aforementioned Kulusevski, following the news that the latter man is set to stay put at N17 for the foreseeable future.

The Sweden international - who has been snapped up on a £25m deal after a promising 18-month loan spell with the club - could potentially prove to be a perfect partner for Barnes on the flanks, as the 23-year-old is arguably a more creative presence than the clinical Englishman.

With Barnes evidently a real goal threat - as his form last season illustrates - the 5 foot 9 dynamo could contrast nicely with Kulusevski on the opposite side, with the ex-Juventus gem more of a provider after chipping in with 16 assists in just 57 games for the club to date in all competitions.

As such, that left-foot, right-foot combination could wreak havoc on the rest of the Premier League due to their differing strengths and traits, hence just why Postecoglou should do all he can to snap up Barnes from the King Power Stadium ahead of next season.