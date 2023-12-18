Tottenham Hotspur could look to utilise the January transfer window to bolster their squad when it opens for business at the start of next month.

Ange Postecoglou could improve the options within his squad by dipping into the market to add one or two fresh faces to provide them with a boost ahead of the second half of the season.

Calcio Mercato recently reported that Spurs are one of the clubs interested in signing versatile Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso at the start of next year.

The Italian giants do not want to part ways with the young defender. However, the outlet did claim that a fee of up to €25m (£21m) could be required to tempt them into cashing in.

It now remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham will press ahead with a deal for the Italian gem but, if they do, Postecoglou could repeat the club's Destiny Udogie masterclass.

Udogie's season in numbers

Spurs signed the Italy international from Udinese last year for a reported fee of £15m and the attack-minded left-back has caught the eye with his performances so far this season.

The 21-year-old star has produced one goal, two assists, and two 'big chances' created in 15 Premier League appearances under Postecoglou.

He has also averaged 4.82 progressive passes and 2.63 progressive carries per 90, which ranks him within the top 23% and top 19% respectively among his positional peers.

The Tottenham dynamo, who has also managed four tackles and interceptions combined per game, is an exciting full-back who likes to take the game to the opposition with his ball-carrying and passing skills.

Spurs could now land another terrific attacking option at full-back by raiding the Serie A once more for a promising young talent in Cambiaso.

The statistics that show why Spurs should sign Cambiaso

The 23-year-old whiz could provide the head coach with depth in a plethora of positions as he can play at right-back, left-back, or as a winger on either flank.

His most recent outing for Juventus came as a right wing-back against Genoa on Friday night and his versatility means that Postecoglou could use him in either full-back role.

The Spurs target, like Udogie, has contributed with one goal and two assists in 15 league appearances for his club so far this season.

Cambiaso, who was hailed as "serious" and "humble" by Milan legend Mauro Tassotti, also ranks within the top 12% of Serie A full-backs for progressive carries (3.51) per 90 and the top 16% for non-penalty xG and xAG (Expected Goals and Expected Assisted Goals) combined per 90.

These statistics show that the Juventus talent could arrive in England and have a similar impact to Udogie in terms of what he is able to do with the ball at his feet. He can progress the ball through carries and has the quality to chip in with goal involvements at the end of his runs.

However, Cambiaso has only made 1.2 tackles and interceptions per game and this is one area he could look to improve in order to become a complete full-back, like the current Spurs ace.

Therefore, Postecoglou could repeat the club's Udogie masterclass by signing another exciting and talented young full-back from Italy who could get Spurs fans off their seats with his dynamic attacking play.