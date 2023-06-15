Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be plotting a move for Chelsea midfielder, Conor Gallagher, with the Englishman currently facing an uncertain future in west London.

What's the latest on Gallagher to Tottenham?

According to journalist Lee Wilmot, the Lilywhites are said to be keen on signing the 23-year-old this summer as Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his midfield options, with a departure from the Blues seemingly in the offing for the former Crystal Palace loanee.

Writing on Twitter, the respected insider revealed: "Understand Tottenham are interested in signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea this summer. The 23-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge, with Spurs a potential destination."

In his attached piece for football.london, Wilmot goes on to add that the six-cap maestro - who is reportedly valued at around £50m - has been linked with a move to Newcastle United of late, albeit with the Magpies now said to be looking at 'other options', potentially opening the door for the north Londoners to pounce.

Would Gallagher be a good signing for Tottenham?

Having shone during his loan stint at Selhurst Park in the previous campaign - where he bagged eight goals and three assists in 34 Premier League games - it is fair to say that Gallagher was not able to hit those heights again as part of a struggling Chelsea side last term, having contributed just three goals and one assist in 35 league outings.

That being said, however, the £50k-per-week menace remains a "hungry" and "high energy" talent - as described by pundit Ally McCoist - that could well breathe new life into Tottenham's midfield, with the current starting pair of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp having been criticised by talkSPORT's Perry Groves earlier this year, as they seemingly "don't do anything".

The addition of the Blues ace may also prove to be something of a masterstroke for Postecoglou due to his apparent likeness to compatriot and new Real Madrid man, Jude Bellingham, having compared favourably to his international colleague, according to FBref.

That similarity between the two midfielders is notably showcased by their all-action style, with Gallagher having been described as a "box-to-box" player by writer Zach Lowy - while Bellingham - who only recently sealed an £88.5m switch to the Bernabeu - has been described as a player that can "do everything" by Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville.

That ability to make an impact at both ends of the pitch is shown by the fact that the two youngsters can put in the hard yards defensively, with the latter man ranking in the top 7% for blocks made among his European peers, while Gallagher ranks in the top 4% in that regard.

Equally, the pair also have a real desire to get involved in the action in the final third despite typically operating in a central midfield berth, shown by the fact that the Chelsea man ranks in the top 3% for touches in the attacking penalty area, while Bellingham ranks in the top 2% for that same metric.

To share such statistical and stylistic similarities to the 19-year-old superstar is a sign of Gallagher's exciting potential, with the ex-Borussia Dortmund ace undoubtedly a player that any manager would wish to have in their side despite his relative youth, having been tipped to become the "best midfielder in the world" by Manchester City's, Phil Foden.

While the current Tottenham target may not be at that same level as his fellow Englishman, it would be a dream for Postecoglou to have his own version of Bellingham on the books at N17.