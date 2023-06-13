Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could be set to make a raid on his former club Celtic this summer, amid reports that the 57-year-old is eyeing a deal for Japanese midfielder, Reo Hatate.

What's the latest on Hatate to Tottenham?

According to the Daily Mail, the Lilywhites are believed to be keeping tabs on the 25-year-old ahead of a potential summer move, albeit with the north London outfit holding concerns as to whether the one-cap international would be able to obtain a work permit.

The diminutive maestro was previously signed by Postecoglou for the Old Firm outfit on a £1.4m deal back in January 2022, although after just 18 months in Glasgow, the former Kawasaki Frontale ace could be on his way to the Premier League, with Brighton and Hove Albion having also been linked with a move.

This latest report also follows a piece from 90min last week which suggested that there were fears among the Parkhead hierarchy that the newly-appointed Spurs could return to make an approach for Hatate and a handful of his current teammates.

Who is Reo Hatate?

While the £12k-per-week machine may not be a household name to those who don't hold a vested interest in Scottish football, he has certainly caught the eye as a result of his standout form for the Hoops of late, having contributed 27 goals and assists in just 66 games for the club from his central midfield berth.

Part of Celtic's treble-winning side this season, Hatate has certainly warranted the attention of those at N17, having even been dubbed the "Japanese Luka Modric" by one Athletic employee due to his stellar displays.

That comparison between the 5 foot 8 ace and Modric - who is also a slight figure at 5 foot 8 - will no doubt pique the interest of Spurs supporters, with the Croatian sensation having previously dazzled for the club prior to his Champions League and Ballon d'Or-winning exploits at Real Madrid.

Much like Hatate, the former Dinamo Zagreb man was something of an unknown quantity when he made the £15m move to White Hart Lane in the summer of 2008, albeit with the then-youngster going on to showcase his class over the next four years in English football, contributing 42 goals and assists in 160 games across all fronts for the Lilywhites.

Dubbed "world-class" by compatriot Slaven Bilic during his time at Tottenham, Modric was also hailed for his all-action, box-to-box style by former boss Harry Redknapp back in 2009, with the Englishman stating:

"He heads the ball, tackles and has got strong legs. He's a powerful little lad. He's got a great heart and is a great all-round player."

Such traits appear to be shared by the exciting Hatate, with ex-Spurs man Alan Hutton having said of his qualities earlier this year: "He is all action, all energy, he is everywhere, tackling, scoring, creating."

Equally, while the nimble Modric is also a master at gliding and weaving his way up the pitch - as he ranks in the top 17% among his European peers for progressive carries - the Celtic gem also possesses "mesmerising" footwork and "Samba feet", according to journalist Sacha Pisani.

The two men also share the ability to be the creative hub for their respective clubs, with the veteran Madrid ace having created nine big chances in La Liga in 2022/23, while his Japanese counterpart recorded ten big chances in the Scottish Premiership, having become a key cog in Postecoglou's winning machine.

That comparison would suggest that if the Spurs boss is to reunite with Hatate over the coming weeks, it could allow the north London outfit to finally find a successor to the majestic Modric.