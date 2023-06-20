Tottenham Hotspur are currently looking forward to the start of a new era under manager Ange Postecoglou, with the 57-year-old having been brought in to revive the club's fortunes following what was a rather turbulent 2022/23 campaign.

It would appear that the ex-Celtic boss is ready to get ruthless in order to spark that much-needed resurgence by overseeing something of a mass clearout this summer, with the Greek-Aussie seemingly of the belief that the current squad is in need of an overhaul at N17.

Alongside any notable outgoings will also be potential incomings at north London over the coming months, with The Sun on Sunday - via TEAMtalk - having recently reported that one potential target could be Villarreal forward, Nicolas Jackson, with the 22-year-old able to help provide further firepower alongside Harry Kane.

The belief is that the Lilywhites could make a late move to try and hijack Chelsea's bid to sign the Senegalese sensation this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino's side currently closing in on a possible €35m (£30m) deal to bring the promising youngster to Stamford Bridge to ease their centre-forward woes.

That fact may ensure that Spurs have already missed the boat with regard to the signing of the 6 foot 1 striker, although on the evidence of the club's previous experience with regard to signing La Liga forwards, it may prove to be a blessing in disguise.

Who is Nicolas Jackson?

The Gambian-born menace has certainly warranted the interest in his services having enjoyed an "incredible run of form" at the tail end of last season - as per talent scout Jacek Kulig - having bagged nine goals in the last eight games of the 2022/23 campaign.

Despite that remarkable hot streak, however, Tottenham have previously been stung when snapping up strikers from Spain in the recent past, having made something of a costly error with the addition of Roberto Soldado from Valencia on a £26m deal back in the summer of 2013.

Part of a group of players who were signed following the high-profile exit of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid in that same window, Soldado arrived at White Hart Lane as an experienced asset who had proven his credentials in his homeland, with the Spaniard notably scoring 24 league goals in the season prior to making the move to England.

The 12-cap international was unable to replicate that prolific form in the Premier League, however, going on to score just 16 times in 76 games in all competitions over the next two years, while receiving criticism from Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville, who stated that he "doesn’t make anywhere near enough runs".

As then-boss Andre Villas-Boas stated at the time, "it is a complete change from La Liga to the Premier League", hence why Soldado was unable to truly make his mark in north London, as he ultimately scored just seven league goals in total before making the £10m switch to Villarreal in 2015.

The fear will be that the aforementioned Jackson could also endure similar struggles if he was to make that move from Spain to England, hence why it may be best if Postecoglou and co allow the Blues to wrap up a deal for the in-form machine this summer.