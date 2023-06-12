Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is seemingly eyeing a move for South Korean starlet, Seong-jin Kang, according to the latest reports.

What's the latest on Seong-jin Kang on Tottenham?

According to the Sunday Mirror (11/06/2023, page 70), the Lilywhites could potentially step up their interest in the promising 20-year-old, with Postecoglou's former club Celtic also in the mix for his signature.

The exciting winger is currently on the books at Korean outfit FC Seoul, where he still has over three years left to run on his existing deal in his homeland.

Who is Kang Seong-jin?

The highly-rated youngster has caught the eye as a result of his displays for both club and country of late, having also scored twice in just two appearances at senior international level, while also racking up ten goal involvements in 57 outings for his current side in all competitions.

Those at N17 may well be hoping that the 5 foot 11 dynamo can replicate the success that his compatriot Heung-min Son has had in north London, with Kang previously stating that he has once labelled himself as "little Son" when meeting ex-national team boss, Paulo Bento.

Stylistically, however, the young left-footer - who typically operates off the right flank - could offer a strong resemblance to another Premier League star in the form of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, having previously spoken of his desire to learn from the prolific marksman, stating:

"I watch videos of Salah’s routines the day before a game."

That likeness between the pair can already be seen due to their creative prowess from the flanks, with Kang having chipped in with seven assists at first team level to date, while the far more experienced Salah is also an expert provider having contributed 79 assists across all fronts during his time at Anfield.

The two wide men also appear to share the knack for being able to beat a man in attack, with the Korean wizard having averaged 1.8 successful dribbles per game from his six U20 World Cup outings, while the Reds ace averaged 1.3 for that metric in the Premier League in 2022/23 - albeit from 38 appearances.

The younger man will undoubtedly have a way to go to emulate the talent of Salah, although it would certainly be a real coup for Postecoglou if he can find his answer to the former Chelsea and Roma ace.

The 30-year-old has established himself as a leading presence under Jurgen Klopp in recent years after scoring 186 goals in just 305 games for the Merseyside outfit, helping the club to Premier League and Champions League glory since his £34m arrival from Italy back in 2017.

Previously hailed as "sensational" and "one of the best players in the world" by ex-Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, Salah is certainly a wise player to try and learn from, with the hope being that Kang can follow in the Egyptian's footsteps and becoming a shining light in English football.