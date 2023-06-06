Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in making a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender, Max Kilman, having seemingly had a long-standing interest in the Englishman.

What's the latest on Kilman to Tottenham?

According to the Mirror, the 26-year-old is among the list of potential targets for the Lilywhites this summer, with chairman Daniel Levy said to be ready to back incoming manager, Ange Postecoglou in the transfer market.

The piece notes that the experienced coach could oversee something of a mass clearout at N17 over the coming weeks, with defensive reinforcements likely to be needed amid the uncertainty surrounding the futures of both Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier.

While the piece does not reveal how much it could cost the north London outfit to prise Kilman from Molineux, The Athletic's Tim Spiers previously suggested back in January that the 6 foot 4 ace could command a fee of around £20-£30m.

Who could Kilman replace at Tottenham?

The Tottenham hierarchy will likely be hoping that they can finally get their hands on the towering centre-back ahead of next season, having previously been linked with a move for the Wolves man last summer during Antonio Conte's time at the helm.

As alluded to above, the addition of the "generational talent" - as hailed by sports writer Nathan Judah - could prove something of an upgrade on the struggling Sanchez, in particular, with the latter man having endured a miserable 2022/23 campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The long-serving Colombian - who arrived from Ajax on a £42m deal back in 2017 - was notably booed off by the home support following a disastrous, brief cameo against AFC Bournemouth back in April, having largely been on the periphery throughout the campaign after making just eight Premier League starts.

Part of a backline that shipped 63 top-flight goals this season, the 26-year-old seemingly "doesn't have the talent" to be able to thrive at centre-back - according to ex-Colombia boss Jorge Luis Pinto - while former Spurs man Jamie O'Hara described him as "one of the worst players" that he has seen at the club.

As such, turning to a defensive "monster" like Kilman - as hailed by Wolves insider Tom Parker - could prove the final nail in the coffin for Sanchez, with it easy to see why the Wolves ace has caught the eye of late.

The £15k-per-week machine is notably a real dominant force as he won 67% of his aerial duels in the league in 2022/23, while the current Tottenham man, by contrast, won just 62% of his aerial duels.

It is the Chelsea-born gem's quality in possession that also sets him apart from Sanchez, with the former Maidenhead United starlet ranking in the top 12% among his European peers for successful take-ons as a marker of his ability to play out from the back, while his Spurs counterpart ranks in just the top 47% in that regard.

With the signing of Sanchez having seemingly "not worked" - according to pundit Alan Hutton - Postecoglou could ruthlessly ditch the £65k-per-week dud by bringing Kilman into the fold this summer.