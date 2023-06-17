Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly seeking to make a surprise swoop for Leeds United defender, Robin Koch, with the centre-back looking set to depart Elland Road this summer.

What's the latest on Koch to Tottenham?

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, writing on Twitter, a "host of Premier League clubs have asked about" the German's situation, with the 26-year-old "set to leave" the Yorkshire side following their recent relegation.

In his attached piece for 90min - alongside colleague Tom Gott - the transfer insider goes on to reveal that both Spurs and Manchester United have held talks regarding a move for the former Freiburg ace, with the 6 foot 4 gem seemingly keen to remain in England's top flight next season.

The report also adds that the eight-cap dud does not have a relegation clause in his deal that would allow him to depart for free, with Football Insider previously suggesting that a fee in the region of £15m could be enough to seal the deal.

Would Koch be a good signing for Tottenham?

Those at N17 will no doubt be hoping that new boss Ange Postecoglou can continue the "exceptional" recruitment record that he enjoyed during his time at Celtic, as per ex-Hoops skipper Scott Brown, with the aim of improving Tottenham's fortunes in the transfer market.

The possible signing of Koch, however, could well go against the typically astute manner with which the 57-year-old has operated in recent years, with the addition of the Leeds man potentially set to prove the first big blunder of the Greek-Aussie's Spurs tenure.

The £40k-per-week asset was notably culpable as his current side suffered a return to the Championship last season, having been part of a backline that shipped 78 top-flight goals - the most of any side in the division.

That record was no mere anomaly as Koch and co had also conceded 79 league goals the year prior, with pundit Gabby Agbonlahor listing the former Kaiserslautern man among a raft of Leeds defenders who are "not good enough", while going on to state:

"They can’t defend, they’ve got no pace, they ball-watch."

The towering central defender notably recorded an average match rating of just 6.63 in the 2022/23 campaign, as per Sofascore, with that ranking him in 22nd place in comparison to the Tottenham squad last season.

That inability to perform at Elland Road is also shown by the fact that Koch ranks in just the bottom 9% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for pass completion, as a sign of errant nature in possession.

With Postecoglou hoping to implement a "fast, attacking style of play" in north London, according to chairman Daniel Levy, the one-time Australia head coach will be in need of figures who can comfortably play out from the back, with it looking like the Leeds liability - who ranks in just the bottom 26% for progressive carries - is not the man for the job.