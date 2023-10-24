Tottenham Hotspur continued their remarkable, unbeaten start to the new Premier League season with victory over London rivals Fulham on Monday evening, with Ange Postecoglou's men having now moved two points clear of champions Manchester City at the summit.

While not a vintage performance from the hosts on the night at N17 - with the former Celtic boss having been "really disappointed" by his side's second-half display, in particular - the Lilywhites still secured the all-important three points with relative ease, with goals from the deadly duo of Heung-min Son and James Maddison making the difference.

With that pairing - who now boast seven and three league goals this season, respectively - having yet again made their mark in the final third, they were able to somewhat spare the blushes of the other members of the attacking unit, with both Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison failing to fire.

How did Richarlison perform against Fulham?

With Harry Kane having left the club over the summer, the chance had been there for the former Everton man to stake his claim as the leading man in attack in north London, despite having scored just one top-flight goal last term.

Even with the England skipper out the door, however, Richarlison has not been tasked with leading the line so far this season, having scored just twice in all competitions after typically lining up in a left-wing berth.

While one of those two efforts did come against the Cottagers in the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign, the 26-year-old was unable to replicate that clinical nature this time around, having yet again been rather errant in front of goal.

As per 90min's Sean Walsh, the polarising Brazilian 'worked hard for the team' yet was simply 'missing his shooting boots', having had two shots off target on the night.

While he did provide the assist for Son's opener with a simple threaded pass, it was hardly a standout performance from Richarlison in truth, as he also won just three of his eight total duels before being replaced in the closing stages.

Those woes in front of goal were also shared by fellow forward Kulusevski on the other flank, with the elegant Swede not having his best night against Marco Silva's side.

How did Kulusevski play against Fulham?

With £47.5m summer signing Brennan Johnson having been nursing an injury in recent weeks - while Manor Solomon has also been sidelined - the former Juventus man has had a relatively free run in the side this season, yet hasn't quite made the most of that consistent game time.

After registering just two goals and seven assists in the Premier League last term, the 23-year-old has not exactly made his presence felt this time around, scoring twice yet failing to provide a single assist as a marker of his lack of cutting edge.

That was evident on Monday evening as the fleet-footed winger was something of a liability both in and out of possession, notably losing the ball on 15 occasions and enjoying a pass accuracy rate of just 68% - while also winning just three of his 11 total duels.

Such shortcomings in possession could well have been costly for Postecoglou and the hosts, with the aforementioned Walsh writing that the wideman's 'slow and ponderous decision-making threatened to derail Tottenham'.

As football.london's Alasdair Gold also noted in his post-match player ratings piece, Kulusevski 'needs to start adding the numbers' now that Johnson is returning to fitness, with his place in the side now under threat.

Under a manager with the ruthlessness of Postecoglou - as indicated by his post-match comments - failing to perform will simply not be accepted.