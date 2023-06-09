Ange Postecoglou may have only just been named as the permanent successor to Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur, although there are already reports that the 57-year-old could be set to spark something of a mass clearout at N17.

As per The Telegraph, one of the most high-profile figures who is set for the axe is long-serving captain, Hugo Lloris, despite the veteran Frenchman still having a year left to run on his existing deal.

The 36-year-old - who missed much of the 2022/23 campaign due to injury - looks almost certain to be usurped as the new number one in north London, with 90min reporting that Postecoglou and co are interested in a move for Brentford's David Raya.

As pundit Graeme Souness stated earlier this year, the World Cup winner looks to be "past his sell-by date" following what was a rather dismal campaign, with the former Nice man having made the most errors leading goals of any player in the Premier League (4).

If it is any consolation to Lloris, the 145-cap stopper won't be the only figure to be axed under the new regime, with The Telegraph report also stating that on-loan defender, Clement Lenglet, could be set for a return to parent club Barcelona.

Football Insider has also corroborated those claims, with that recent report suggesting that the Lilywhites are not looking to make the centre-back a permanent fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the 27-year-old set to be the 'first to go' as part of this impending summer exodus.

Described as an "imposter" by ex-Spurs man, Jamie O'Hara, it is fair to say that Lenglet's year on loan in north London has not gone particularly smoothly, with the Frenchman forming part of a defence that shipped 63 league goals - the sixth-worst record in the division.

Notably criticised by commentator Jim Belgin for his "awful mistake" in the 4-2 defeat to Manchester City back in January, the one-time Sevilla man failed to have the desired impact at the heart of the defence, with his average match rating of 6.65, as per Sofascore, seeing him only ranking 20th in the Tottenham squad.

Remarkably, the struggling outfit only kept one Premier League clean sheet with the 15-cap dud in the side, with the club seemingly "paying the price" for opting to make that cheap, temporary move, according to respected insider, John Wenham.

As such, there will no doubt be a sense of relief that Postecoglou is looking to shift the centre-back in the coming weeks, with chairman Daniel Levy likely keen to free up some funds by getting Lenglet's £145k-per-week salary off the books - with that figure equating to around 7% of the entire wage bill.

With the Lilywhites having had little return on that investment this season, it appears to be a no-brainer for the new boss to quickly ditch the defender and send him packing back to Catalonia.