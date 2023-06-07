Incoming Tottenham Hotspur boss, Ange Postecoglou could already be eyeing up a first signing of the summer at N17, following an update regarding the club's pursuit of Leicester City star, James Maddison.

What's the latest on Maddison to Tottenham?

According to journalist Sean Walsh, writing on Twitter, the 57-year-old is said to have "approved" of the Lilywhites' pursuit of the England international, with the ex-Celtic man having been named as the new permanent head coach on Tuesday.

In his attached piece for 90min - alongside colleague Graeme Bailey - Walsh adds that the north London outfit are set to rival Newcastle United for the signing of the 26-year-old, with the playmaker in line to leave his current home following the Foxes' recent relegation.

This follows a previous report from The Sun which also claimed that both Spurs and the Magpies are 'pushing hardest' to sign the former Norwich City man ahead of next season, with the two-cap gem set to be available for around £40m with just a year left to run on his existing deal.

Would Maddison be a good signing for Tottenham?

The fleet-footed "magician" - as previously hailed by Statman Dave - would likely prove an astute capture for new man Postecoglou, with the Coventry-born sensation having proven his credentials in the Premier League in recent years, with 75 goals and assists in 163 games in the competition to date.

Despite forming part of a Leicester side that only recently suffered relegation, the £110k-per-week maestro did still enjoy a positive individual campaign after racking up 19 goal involvements in 30 league appearances, with only Harry Kane contributing more goals and assists (33) among the Spurs squad.

That ability to make a telling impact in the final third could ensure that Maddison proves to be a dream partner to Kane at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next term, with the latter man likely to thrive off such elite service.

Hailed for his "world class" delivery in the past by Three Lions boss, Gareth Southgate, Maddison notably recorded 12 big chances and averaged 2.3 key passes per game in 2022/23 as a marker of his creative prowess, with that illustrating that he can be the man to deliver the goods on a plate for Tottenham's free-scoring, talisman.

Previously hailed as "the best centre-forward in world football" by his England colleague, Kane has been linked with a departure in recent times, although the current suggestion is that the 29-year-old will not be sold this summer, despite having just 12 months to run on his current deal.

As such, the 280-goal marksman would likely thrive off having quality figures around him under Postecoglou next season, such as Maddison, with the latter man clearly an asset who seeks to play forward at every available opportunity as he ranks in the top 15% among his European peers for progressive passes, as per FBref.

With Spurs seemingly "in need of that creativity" - as pundit Noel Whelan previously stated - the signing of the Leicester man could well have Kane licking his lips this summer...