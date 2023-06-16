There has been an update regarding Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Leicester City playmaker, James Maddison...

What's the latest on Maddison to Tottenham?

According to Italian journalist, Rudy Galetti, the Lilywhites are said to have made contact with the player's representatives regarding a deal to bring the 26-year-old to north London, albeit with the Englishman - who could be worth around €60m (£51m) - also the subject of strong interest from Newcastle United.

Writing on Twitter, the respected insider revealed: "Head-to-head between #Tottenham and #Newcastle for #Maddison. #NUFC have a slight advantage - they consider about €60m a fair price - but the race is fully open. Both clubs are in talks with the agent of James, who wants the move after the relegation of #Leicester."

This follows a previous report from 90min that suggested new boss Ange Postecoglou has given his approval with regard to the signing of the former Norwich City man, with the midfielder set to be up for grabs following Leicester's recent relegation.

How could Maddison fit in at Tottenham?

While the Coventry-born ace has been utilised on the right flank in recent times at the King Power Stadium, it is perhaps likely that he will take up one of the attacking, number eight berths in Postecoglou's preferred, 4-3-3 system, helping to provide a creative hub in the centre of the park.

It is perhaps clear to see that the north Londoners have been missing that link between the midfield and attack over the past few years, with BBC Radio London's Phil Parry stating that "there remains a big hole between the defensive part of midfield and the front three" as the club "have still not replaced Eriksen."

As Parry went on to note, "both Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski are runners and they do not have someone to pick the ball up in pockets, be intelligent and feed them accuracy", hence why the addition of Maddison could prove to be a "massive signing" - according to pundit Paddy Kenny.

While uncertainty remains over Kulusevski's future at the club - amid reports that Postecoglou is unconvinced by the on-loan Juventus gem - Son could be the man to benefit from Maddison's arrival, as the South Korean star looks to kick on from what was an injury-impacted 2022/23 campaign.

Having played through the pain barrier for much of the season, the 30-year-old 'only' contributed ten goals in 36 Premier League games, with that tally only likely to increase if given quality service by the Leicester gem.

The latter man - who also scored ten top-flight goals - showcased his creative flair after racking up nine assists and creating 69 chances in total, ensuring he ranked tenth in the division for that latter metric.

With Maddison also ranking in the top 15% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for progressive passes, he is clearly someone that looks to play forward at every available opportunity, thus ensuring that the likes of Son can regularly gain possession in threatening areas.

Such a partnership could then prove crucial in ensuring that Spurs are not once again solely reliant on the goalscoring exploits of Harry Kane - who bagged 30 league goals last season - in their quest to break down opponents.