Tottenham Hotspur are keen on moving for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer as Ange Postecoglou gets his transfer business underway in N17, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Marc Guehi?

According to FootballTransfers, Tottenham are keen on Guehi this summer as they look to bring a defender into the building ahead of the new campaign.

Speaking to the outlet, journalist Steve Kay added: "Spurs are interested in signing Marc Guehi in the summer. Palace want £65m. Spurs apparently won't pay that - they're looking at paying around £45m. Tottenham have been looking for a young, versatile defender for quite a while now, and they have recently inquired about Aymeric Laporte and Pau Torres."

Aside from Tottenham, Liverpool are keen on the £50k-a-week ace alongside Arsenal and Manchester United, according to The Daily Mail, which is a testament to his performances across the season.

As per Football Insider, pundit Gabby Agbonlahor tipped Spurs to make several defensive reinforcements this off-season and has tipped Guehi to move to N17, saying in an interview with the publication: “I think Spurs need three centre-backs. Guehi can be one of them, but I’d go out and get more. Lenglet and Ben Davies are not good enough either. You’ve got to have multiple top centre-backs if you want to go and win trophies. Look at Arsenal after they lost Saliba – it’s cost them the title.”

Writing in his column for GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has indicated that Spurs are indeed looking to pursue Guehi this window.

Jones stated when assessing potential defensive additions: "In the centre of defence Harry Maguire has been linked and that interest is genuine. One of the other Premier League options we should expect them to thoroughly look into is another England international in Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace.

"He is also admired by Arsenal but Spurs believe they could have the edge on them in terms of being able to offer regular first-team football, which is going to be vital in a season that leads into the European Championship - as he will aim to be part of the Three Lions squad. Max Kilman of Wolves is another option they have looked at while scouts have had pretty heavy focus on Serie A too."

Would Marc Guehi be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Guehi, who has been hailed as an "absolute tank", enjoyed a positive campaign for Crystal Palace and made great strides as he continues to develop into a distinguished Premier League central defender.

Over the course, the England international made 40 appearances in all competitions for Crystal Palace, registering one goal, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored takes into account that Guehi managed to stay switched on during dangerous attacking phases and completed around 3.6 clearances per game in the English top flight.

As per FBRef, Guehi made 97 tackles and interceptions combined across the term, demonstrating his ability to win back possession with regularity.

With strong winds of change set to engulf Tottenham's playing squad over the next few months, Guehi joining the fold would be an intelligent piece of business by Lilywhites' boss Postecoglou.