Tottenham Hotspur could well have the chance to make a summer move for Real Madrid defender, Ferland Mendy, albeit with the full-back's arrival set to be tied to the future of a current Spurs star...

What's the latest on Mendy to Tottenham?

According to Spanish outlet CadenaSER, the France international is reportedly one of the players who could be offered to the Lilywhites as part of the La Liga side's push to sign Harry Kane.

As per the report, the England skipper is viewed as 'one of the main candidates' to replace Karim Benzma at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the latter man only recently sealing a move to Saudi outfit, Al Ittihad.

The piece notes that with Madrid unwilling to spend more than €80m (£69) in their attempts to bring Kane to the Spanish capital, Carlo Ancelotti's side could offer a player such as Mendy as part of the deal.

Should Tottenham sign Ferland Mendy?

The 28-year-old - who signed from Lyon on a £47m deal back in 2019 - could potentially represent a notable upgrade on Ben Davies at left-back for Spurs, with the club reportedly willing to sanction the sale of the long-serving Welshman.

With the arrival of Ange Postecoglou in the dugout likely to see the north Londoners return to a flat back four - due to the 57-year-old's preferred 4-3-3 formation - a more suitable option will be needed in that role, ahead of Davies, with the latter man having typically operated as a wing-back or on the left of a back three this season.

As pundit Gabby Agbonlahor stated, the 30-year-old seemingly just "isn't good enough anymore" having been "struggling to put in top performances", hence the need to find an "upgrade in that position".

Turning to Mendy, therefore, could be just what Postecoglou is in need of, with the 5 foot 11 speedster potentially able to offer more defensively having averaged 1.2 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per game from his 18 league outings this season, while Davies has averaged just 0.9 ad 0.6 for those same two metrics, respectively.

While the Frenchman has endured his fair share of injury woes in recent times, the £174k-per-week asset has been a particularly composed presence in the backline when he has featured as he ranks in the top 1% among those in his position in Europe's top five leagues for pass completion.

That knack for retaining possession does not appear to be shared by the current Spurs man, as the versatile dud ranks in just the top 27% among full-backs for that same metric, having been branded "so poor on the ball" by the aforementioned Agbonlahor following a recent outing.

As such, the signing of the Champions League-winning sensation - whose "physical strength" has been branded "incredible" by compatriot Raphael Varane - could be the Davies replacement that Tottenham are craving.

Although few Spurs supporters will relish the prospect of losing Kane this summer, there could be a small crumb of consolation if the 29-year-old's exit does lead to the addition of Mendy