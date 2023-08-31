Tottenham Hotspur could be set to move on from their failure to sign promising forward Ansu Fati by turning their attention toward an exciting Premier League talent before the end of the window...

Who could Tottenham sign before the window closes?

Journalist Fabrizio Romano had reported that the Lilywhites had been in contact regarding a move to bring Fati to north London on loan from parent club Barcelona, only for a dramatic turn of events seeing the 20-year-old instead opt to join Brighton and Hove Albion on a temporary basis.

Amid that snub, the Daily Mail have since reported that Spurs are 'set to make a late offer' to sign Nottingham Forest star, Brennan Johnson, with top-flight rivals Brentford also currently in talks to land the Wales international.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

As per the piece, the 22-year-old - who has a reported price tag of around £50m - has caught the eye of Ange Postecoglou due to his impressive versatility and flexibility to feature all across the front line, with the ex-Celtic boss said to be a 'big fan' of the forward.

How good is Brennan Johnson?

With Fati seemingly on his way to the Amex, Postecoglou and co have been forced to look elsewhere to find a figure who can bolster their attacking options, with Johnson seemingly a suitable fit having already proven himself in the Premier League last season.

Of course, the Nottingham native is unlikely to be tasked with the challenge of trying to fill the shoes of Harry Kane at N17 - with the new Bayern Munich man having hit 280 goals in a prolific stint in the capital - although he could well provide further competition to a rather depleted attacking unit.

While Postecoglou does have the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-min Son, Manor Solomon and Richarlison to call upon at present, there is little depth in the forward ranks outside of that quartet, hence the need to strengthen as a matter of urgency.

As well as Kane, the Lilywhites also saw Brazilian winger Lucas Moura depart after over five years at the club, with the 30-year-old having memorably fired Tottenham to the Champions League final following that hat-trick against Ajax back in 2019.

Despite that standout display in Amsterdam, the diminutive speedster endured a mixed time of it in a Spurs jersey, having only once reached double figures for goals in a Premier League campaign, netting ten times during the 2018/19 season.

On the evidence of Johnson's displays last term he is likely to soon be able to eclipse that tally after having scored eight league goals during his first season in top-flight football, while Moura bagged just six league goals in total across his final three campaigns in England.

Hailed as "wonderful" by national team boss Rob Page, the Forest dynamo notably showcased his creative flair during that standout 2022/23 campaign after creating four big chances from his 38 outings, while Moura, by contrast, failed to create a single big chance from his 15 appearances.

Johnson has even earned comparisons to his compatriot - and former Spurs icon - Gareth Bale as a further statement of his quality, hence why his addition could represent a real upgrade on the departed Moura in Tottennham's attacking ranks.