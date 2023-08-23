Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has been backed by the club throughout the summer transfer window as six new signings have been brought in.

Who have Tottenham signed this summer?

Spurs have snapped up James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Manor Solomon, Guglielmo Vicario, Alejo Veliz, and Ashley Phillips to improve their side, whilst Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro were also signed on permanent deals after their respective loans.

The Australian manager does not appear to be done in the market, however, as the Premier League side are seemingly keen to add another centre-back to their squad.

It was recently reported that Torino central defender Perr Schuurs, who has been valued at €40m (£34m), is one of the players under consideration by the club as they look to bolster their side before the deadline next week.

How good is Perr Schuurs?

The 23-year-old titan is a promising young player who could provide competition for the likes of Cristian Romero and van de Ven whilst also allowing Postecoglou to finally ditch Davinson Sanchez.

Ligue 1 side AS Monaco have been linked with an interest in the Colombia international and Spurs are said to be open to cashing in on the former Ajax prospect.

Bringing in Schuurs would mean that Spurs have enough cover in the centre-back position to sanction an exit for the 27-year-old dud, who joined the club from the Dutch giants in 2017.

The Torino ace enjoyed a solid 22/23 campaign as he averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.87 across 30 Serie A appearances and made 2.6 tackles and interceptions to go along with 4.1 duels won per game. Romero (4.1) was the only Tottenham central defender who made more defensive interventions per clash for the club in that time.

Sanchez, on the other hand, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.76 over 18 Premier League outings for Spurs and made two tackles and interceptions alongside 3.2 duels won per match.

These statistics suggest that the Netherlands youth international, who was once described as "dominant" by journalist Josh Bunting, could provide more quality on a consistent basis in terms of the defensive work that he carries out each match as well as his average performance level.

Schuurs could also offer more when it comes to stepping forward with the ball to bypass the opposition's press in order to progress the team up the pitch.

Over the last 365 days, the £29k-per-week colossus has averaged 0.37 successful take-ons per 90, which places him within the top 19% of his positional peers among Europe's top five divisions, in comparison to Sanchez's 0.21 per 90.

At the age of 23, Schuurs would also come in with the potential to grow and improve as he is four years younger than the Colombian flop.

This means that Spurs would be signing him as a player with the scope to develop over the years to come instead of expecting him to make an immediate impact on the pitch.

Therefore, Postecoglou could finally ditch Sanchez and land an upgrade on the central defensive flop by signing the Dutch titan whilst also signing someone who could be an asset to the club moving forward if he is able to hone his skills with more experience under his belt.