Tottenham Hotspur appear to be inching ever closer to wrapping up a deal for Brentford goalkeeper, David Raya, with the Spaniard having been earmarked as the top target to replace long-serving skipper Hugo Lloris at N17.

What's the latest on Raya to Tottenham?

According to Italian journalist, Rudy Galetti, the Lilywhites are said to be nearing an "agreement" with the Bees regarding the signing of the Spanish stopper, with the deal potentially set to cost in the region of just €25m (£21m) - despite a £40m fee having been mooted of late.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "#Tottenham and #Brentford are closed to reach an agreement for David #Raya. As told few days ago, only #THFC have been involved in the talks for the [Spanish] GK.

"The cost of the operation is around €20-25m: developments expected soon."

This comes amid a report from The Telegraph which revealed that the north London outfit are leading the race for the 27-year-old's signature, albeit with Premier League rivals Manchester United also still in the running at present.

Would Raya be a good signing for Tottenham?

There is no doubt that a new first-choice option is needed in the sticks next term for Ange Postecoglou's side, with the aforementioned Lloris having endured a miserable, injury-hit 2022/23 campaign in which the Frenchman made four errors leading to goals in the league - the most of any player in the division.

With the 36-year-old having publicly stated his desire to move on after 11 years at the club, the addition of Raya - who made the most saves in the top-flight last term - could be a dream solution as far as Postecoglou is concerned.

The former Blackburn Rovers man is not only an effective shot-stopper - as he ranks in the top 8% among his European peers with regard to his save percentage - but he is also adept at playing out from the back, with that willingness to receive possession showcased by the fact that the 6 foot 1 ace ranks in the top 6% for touches made per 90.

Those all-round attributes could well make Raya a vital part of Tottenham's backline over the coming years, with there a potential for the Barcelona native to form an immense partnership with the club's current centre-back option, Cristiano Romero.

Although the latter man did endure a difficult campaign having been described as playing like a "reckless teenager" by journalist Sam Dean, the 25-year-old is still a dominant force at the heart of the defence, as he ranks in the top 6% for tackles and the top 20% for interceptions.

Evidently intent on thwarting the opposition wherever possible, Romero also mirrors the Brentford ace due to his ability to play out from the back, with the Argentine notably ranking in the top 17% for successful take-ons, as well as in the top 20% for progressive passes received - further showcasing that front-foot approach.

With new man Postecoglou set to implement a "fast, attacking style of play" - according to chairman Daniel Levy - to be able to rely on the likes of Romero and Raya to thrive in that progressive system will be crucial, with the pair both evidently comfortable in possession, while also thriving in their defensive duties first and foremost.

As such, the signing of the "top-class" asset from west London - as described by pundit Michael Owen (Premier League Productions, 06/03/2023, 19:35) - could be integral to what the ex-Celtic boss wishes to achieve in his new surroundings.