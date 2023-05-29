Tottenham Hotspur suffered yet another blow on Sunday afternoon amid what has already been a turbulent season at N17, with the Lilywhites missing out on European qualification despite their thumping, final day triumph over Leeds United.

That convincing, 4-1 victory at Elland Road - which secured the hosts' return to the Championship - has brought to an end a campaign that many Spurs supporters will wish to forget, having seen both Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini dismissed from the dugout, as well as slipping to limp exits in both the FA Cup and Champions League, in particular.

Following that dismal 2022/23 campaign, the aim for chairman Daniel Levy will be to find a suitable candidate to fill the current managerial vacancy, albeit with the Englishman having thus far had little success in that regard - most recently seeing leading target Arne Slot opt to remain at Feyenoord.

The failure to tempt the Dutchman into moving to north London has seemingly plunged the Premier League outfit back to square one, albeit with recent reports suggesting that Levy and co are now 'strongly considering' Celtic boss, Ange Postecoglou for the role.

While there have also been claims made that out-of-work coach, Brendan Rodgers has already been offered the position, Tottenham would likely be foolish not to look to Postecoglou instead...

Should Tottenham appoint Postecoglou?

As football author Hamish Carton noted earlier this month, Postecoglou is seemingly a "better manager" than the former Leicester City boss, with the 57-year-old now thriving in Glasgow despite the competition being "much better" than when Rodgers was at the helm at Parkhead.

The latter man - who has also managed the likes of Reading, Swansea City and Liverpool - enjoyed great success during his two-and-a-half-year stint with the Hoops after securing seven major honours in that time, notably going unbeaten in his debut season in 2016/17 in all three domestic competitions.

As Carton alluded to, however, Rodgers was up against a Rangers side who had only just returned to the Scottish Premiership in 2016 after working their way up the lower divisions, with it arguably not quite as strong of a test as what Postecoglou has had to face.

That was evident as when the Greek-Aussie took charge at Celtic Park in the summer of 2021, the Bhoys had just finished 25 points behind the Ibrox outfit, with it looking as if a new dominant force had emerged in Scotland.

Since then, however, Postecoglou has already led the club to two league titles and two League Cups - with the potential to add to that collection in the Scottish Cup final next week - while also implementing "beautiful, attacking football" in that time - as per BT Sport pundit, Owen Hargreaves.

Now the 'king" at Celtic - as described by former Australia international, Robbie Slater - the 4-3-3 tactician is a figure who is certainly on the up, having made the most of what is his first managerial adventure in European football.

By contrast, for all Rodgers' merits - having been described as a "great fit" for Spurs by club legend Clive Allen - the Northern Irishman is at something of a low point after only recently receiving the sack at Leicester after steering the Foxes toward relegation.

That should indicate that it is Postecoglou who could prove the better option for Levy and co, with the hope being that the title-winning coach can be tempted to leave his current home this summer.