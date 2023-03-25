Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is seemingly continuing his bid to find a suitable successor to current boss, Antonio Conte, with the Italian coach looking set for an imminent exit from N17 following what has been a disappointing campaign thus far for the north London outfit.

Recent weeks, in particular, have soured the mood at the club after the Lilywhites were dumped out of the FA Cup and Champions League in limp fashion, with that ill feeling then exacerbated following the former Chelsea man's explosive post-match comments after the late collapse away to Southampton last weekend.

Such woes have ensured that Levy and co are now plotting yet another managerial change amid what has been a turbulent last few years in the dugout, with the Premier League side looking for their fourth permanent appointment since the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino back in 2019.

The popular Argentine has been tipped for a return to his former club, although the 51-year-old is not the only potential candidate who could seemingly revitalise Tottenham's fortunes, according to The Telegraph, with Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou another figure who could well spark something of a resurgence in the capital.

The Greek-Aussie has undoubtedly worked wonders during his time at Parkhead to date, with the Hoops currently on course to claim a second successive league title amid what has been a rampant run of domestic form, with the Old Firm outfit having previously finished 25 points behind rivals Rangers in the season prior to Postecoglou's arrival in 2021.

That turnaround has been aided by the 57-year-old's "exceptional" recruitment record - according to former Bhoys skipper Scott Brown - while the former Yokohama Marinos boss has also earned plaudits for his "beautiful attacking football", as per BT Sport pundit, Owen Hargreaves.

Despite having been something of an unknown quantity prior to the move to Glasgow, the experienced asset is now rightfully catching the attention of clubs south of the border, with it set to be a notable coup if Levy could tempt the one-time Australia boss to make the switch in the near future.

Would Postecoglou be a good fit at Spurs?

If Postecoglou is to be snapped up any time soon, the highly-coveted coach could look to emulate the impact that another former Celtic man has enjoyed in the Premier League of late, with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers having enjoyed a standout spell at the King Power Stadium in recent years.

While the former Liverpool and Swansea City ace had previously coached in England's top flight prior to making the move to Scotland, the Northern Irishman certainly enhanced his reputation during his time in the Scottish Premiership, having won a plethora of major honours during his three-year spell - notably guiding his side to an unbeaten domestic campaign in 2016/17.

That remarkable hot streak unsurprisingly led to interest from afar, with Rodgers ultimately taking the somewhat controversial decision to move on from the historic club to join the Foxes midway through the 2018/19 season, in order to get started early in his new surroundings.

While that certainly damaged the Carnlough native's image back in Glasgow - even irking members of his own family in the process - that mid-season switch subsequently proved fruitful, with the one-time Watford boss using that extra time to settle to good effect as he went on to steer Leicester to fifth in his first full season at the club, before repeating that feat the following season.

Although the 50-year-old - who has also been linked with a move to Spurs - has come under pressure of late with the Midlands outfit currently battling to stave off relegation, the Foxes did claim a first-ever FA Cup triumph back in 2021, before also winning the Community Shield.

That success may well indicate that Rodgers has taken the winning mentality that he fostered at Celtic to his current post, with the hope being that Postecoglou could also mirror that journey if he is to link up with Levy and co any time soon.

The latter man may wish to wait until the summer before taking a decision on his future, although a repeat of Rodgers' mid-season move to England could also prove fruitful.