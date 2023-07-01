Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly at the head of the queue in the battle to land Bristol City starlet, Alex Scott, according to the latest reports.

What's the latest on Alex Scott to Tottenham?

As per CBS reporter Ben Jacobs - speaking on the Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin Youtube channel - the Lilywhites and fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are both currently leading the race for the 19-year-old's signature, with the promising Englishman valued at around £25m by his current side.

The respected insider stated: "The big one is Alex Scott for sure. There are two frontrunners for him who are very seriously interested in a deal – Tottenham and Wolves.

“Wolves have been all over him for months and months and months. There are plenty of others who have looked and luckily from Tottenham and Wolves’ point of view some of them are now in the Championship – because Leeds and Leicester were two of them. Brentford could be one to watch and Brighton have taken a look as well.

“Scott is a phenomenal talent, with tremendous potential and very mature for his age. Even clubs like Liverpool have scouted the player but they are one who are definitely not going to move. The deal would need around £25 million and Bristol City know that if the right number comes in they will sell the player. This is going to be one to watch for Spurs and Wolves.”

Should Spurs sign Alex Scott?

It does appear that new boss Ange Postecoglou is keen to oversee something of a midfield re-shuffle this summer, with recent reports suggesting that the 57-year-old is set to allow Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to depart, while academy graduate Oliver Skipp is also facing an uncertain future in north London.

With regard to incomings, the former Celtic head coach has acted swiftly to acquire James Maddison from newly-relegated outfit, Leicester City on a £40m deal, with the Englishman - who contributed 19 goals and assists last season in the top flight - set to provide the north Londoners with an increased attacking threat in the centre of the park.

The arrival of the former Norwich City playmaker appears to indicate a shift towards a more progressive, front-foot approach under the new Postecoglou regime, with the Greek-Aussie set to bring a "fast, attacking style of play" to the club, according to chairman Daniel Levy.

Bringing young Scott into the fold alongside Maddison could well help to create an even more attack-minded midfield unit next term, with the teenager having chipped in with one goal and four assists in 42 Championship games last season.

While that may not appear a standout return, the Guernsey native - who has been hailed as "unbelievable" by Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola - is perhaps more adept at driving his side up the pitch, as he ranks in the top 11% among those in his position across the Men's 'next eight competitions' for progressive carries (2.34 per 90), as well as in the top 16% for successful take-ons (1.22).

That trait for weaving his way past opponents - which also saw the youngster win 2.3 fouls per game on average last season - is seemingly shared by Maddison, with the 26-year-old averaging 2.79 progressive carries and 1.67 successful take-ons per 90 across the last 365 days, as per FBref, showcasing that the two compatriots are both forward-thinking midfield operators.

That potential partnership could well prove to be a mouthwatering one for Postecoglou and co next season, with the hope being that the Bristol whiz can replicate his recent heroics in the top tier.