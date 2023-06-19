Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing an interest in Bristol City starlet, Alex Scott, following the youngster's standout displays in the Championship in recent seasons.

What's the latest on Scott to Tottenham?

According to respected insider Alasdair Gold - writing for football.london - the Lilywhites are said to have asked to be kept informed regarding the playmaker's situation, with the 19-year-old potentially in line for a high-profile move with just two years left to run on his current deal.

The report suggests that the England U20 international could command a fee of around £20m if he is to leave the Robins this summer, albeit with other teams in the Premier League also said to be showing a strong interest in his services.

This follows reports back in January that also suggested that Spurs were tracking the Guernsey native, with the promising teen having also been linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers during the winter window.

Who is Alex Scott?

Despite his relative youth, the young midfielder has already established himself as a leading figure at Ashton Gate, having racked up 91 first-team appearances to date - scoring six goals and registering seven assists in that time.

The highly-rated talent notably enjoyed a standout 2022/23 campaign having contributed two goals and five assists in 49 games in all competitions, while also catching the eye during the club's FA Cup run, having been described as "unbelievable" by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after featuring against the Etihad outfit earlier this year.

With the ability to operate on the flanks or in a central midfield berth, Scott could well represent a dream alternative to another reported Tottenham target in the form of Leicester City's James Maddison, with Ange Postecoglou and co currently tussling with Newcastle United for the 26-year-old's signature.

The notable likeness between the pair is showcased by their ability to glide their way past opponents and draw fouls for their side, with Maddison notably averaging 1.5 successful dribbles and winning 2.6 fouls per game last season in the top flight, while Scott enjoyed a similar record in the Championship after completing 1.1 successful dribbles and winning 2.3 fouls per game.

The two Englishman are also alike due to their ball-winning attributes, with the Leicester ace having averaged 1.7 tackles per game in 2022/23, while the Bristol sensation was only just ahead after averaging 1.8 tackles per game, proving his ability to put in the hard yards defensively for Postecoglou's side.

With Maddison - who scored ten goals and laid on nine assists in the most recent campaign - potentially set to cost in the region of £50m this summer, despite having just a year left to run on his current contract, the signing of Scott for less than half of that fee could then prove to be a bargain, dream alternative.

Although the midfield maestro is yet to ply his trade in the Premier League, his exciting potential and possible longevity could well make Scott an astute capture for Postecoglou this summer.