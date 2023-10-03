Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a stunning start to the new Premier League season under Ange Postecoglou, with Saturday's thrilling - and controversial - 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool having kept the Lilywhites firmly in the mix at the top of the table.

Following the dour nature of Antonio Conte's time in charge, the arrival of the former Celtic boss in the dugout has lifted the mood dramatically, with the Greek-Aussie having already revived a handful of first-team figures who had been on the periphery last term.

Former Brighton and Hove Albion man Yves Bissouma, for instance, has been the club's "most consistent player this season" - according to pundit Micah Richards - having recovered from what was an injury-hit debut campaign last time out.

The 27-year-old's resurgence has, however, come at the expense of a certified Conte favourite in the form of Oliver Skipp, with the Englishman a figure who could perhaps be on his way sooner rather than later.

How good is Oliver Skipp?

The 23-year-old had been a regular fixture last season amid the loss of Rodrigo Bentancur to injury, with the academy graduate having made 31 appearances in all competitions from his deep-lying midfield berth.

Despite that involvement in the senior set-up, however, the former Norwich City loanee didn't exactly impress amid the club's overall woes, having scored just once and contributed zero assists across all fronts.

That inability to make a telling impact in the final third saw Skipp receive notable criticism from talkSPORT pundit Perry Groves, with the ex-Arsenal man describing the youngster and midfield colleague Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as like a "double appendix" who "don't do anything" in the centre of the park.

Such a stark viewpoint was also echoed by reporter Alex Crook, with the respected source telling GIVEMESPORT that the former England U21 international is "not good enough" if Spurs are aiming to get back to the "elite level".

As Crook also noted, that failure to make his mark even led to reports that the club were open to listening to offers for Skipp during the recent summer window, with it perhaps time that Postecoglou and co do finally cash in in January.

How much is Oliver Skipp worth now?

While a player of potential promise - having been described as the "future of Tottenham" by Conte last season, alongside Pape Matar Sarr - it is difficult at present to see Skipp being able to force his way into Postecoglou's plans, having made just one league start this season.

That rare outing came on the opening weekend away to Brentford, with the £40k-per-week dud having been criticised for his inability to put his stamp on proceedings on the day, with 90min's Sean Walsh writing that he 'failed to get on the ball enough to have any meaningful impact.'

Having made just three late substitute appearances since in the top flight - with Postecoglou favouring Sarr and Bissouma as his midfield partnership - the future appears to be somewhat uncertain for Skipp, despite still having four years left to run on his existing deal.

That lengthy contract is no doubt a factor in the playmaker's soaring valuation of late, with CIES Football Observatory suggesting that the 5 foot 9 asset is worth in the region of €30m (£26m), having cost the club nothing after rising up through the youth ranks.

As such, if Spurs are to again 'listen to offers' in the near future, they could make a handsome profit on the peripheral figure.