Tottenham Hotspur will be seeking to maintain their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season with a positive result at home to newly-promoted Burnley this afternoon, with Ange Postecoglou's men also likely keen to shake off their recent Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Fulham.

After a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage in normal time, a much-changed Spurs side crashed out on penalties to further limit their chances of ending what is now a 15-year wait for silverware, with that swift departure from the competition somewhat souring the mood amid a largely impressive month for the Lilywhites.

Following the opening weekend draw with Brentford, the north London outfit have since recorded 2-0 wins against both Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth to put themselves in the mix at the top of the table, with the change in the dugout seemingly paying off at present.

As the midweek loss to the Cottagers showcased, however, there is still plenty of work left to do for Postecoglou if he is to truly revive the club's fortunes, both this season and beyond, with the ex-Celtic boss likely wary of complacency against a Clarets sides who are yet to earn a point since returning to the top-flight.

Will Tottenham make changes against Burnley?

With Postecoglou having made nine alterations for the trip to west London on Tuesday night, it is likely that the Greek-Aussie will revert to a similar side to the one which saw off the Cherries just a few days earlier - with only Richarlison and Micky van de Ven having kept their place against Marco Silva's men.

That being said, however, the new boss may still be waiting to see his attacking unit, in particular, truly click into gear, with the likes of Heung-min Son and Richarlison yet to get off the mark in the league with a goal or an assist.

With that in mind, it may be time for Postecoglou to shake things up somewhat and hand a first top-flight start of the season to summer signing, Manor Solomon, with the former Shakhtar Donetsk ace having shown flashes of his quality in midweek.

How good is Manor Solomon?

The Israeli international was arguably one of the more understated arrivals of the summer window for the north Londoners after joining on a free transfer, although there have already been glimpses of the attacking threat that the 24-year-old can offer to his new club over the coming years.

Having previously scored four league goals last term during an injury-disrupted stint on loan at Fulham, the wideman has since been restricted to just a solitary substitute appearance in the top-flight this time around, having come off the bench late on against Man United.

However, up against his former employers earlier this week the 5 foot 7 speedster illustrated his 'quick feet on the ball', as per the Evening Standard's Dan Kilpatrick, having also gone close to finding the back of the net with a delightful, curling effort.

That outing saw the £13m-rated ace notably complete three of his five attempted dribbles as a sign of his desire to make things happen in the final third, having also won six of his 12 ground duels as an indication that he is willing to put in the hard yards defensively.

While largely overlooked by Postecoglou in the league thus far, today's encounter with Vincent Kompany's side could be a chance for that situation to change, with journalist Paul Brown previously telling Football FanCast that Solomon good be a "good weapon" for his new club, as he has a "knack for goal".

Although thus far the new addition has been something of a bit-part player in the early weeks of the season, he could well represent a secret 'weapon' if given a more prominent role this afternoon.