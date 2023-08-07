Highlights Tottenham Hotspur and Ange Postecoglou are assuming that Harry Kane will stay at the club amid interest from Bayern Munich.

Kane's recent performance in a friendly and the rejection of Bayern's bid have raised hopes amongst Tottenham fans.

The club is planning for the upcoming season with the belief that Kane will remain, but the situation could change and they would adapt accordingly.

Tottenham Hotspur and Ange Postecoglou are "working on the assumption" that Harry Kane stays at the club next season amid interest from Bayern Munich, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

Is Kane leaving Spurs?

Postecoglou has a difficult job on his hands next season at Tottenham, but it will be a lot easier if Kane is still in north London.

There is still huge uncertainty over the England captain's future amid persistent interest from Bayern Munich, who have recently launched a third £86m bid for Kane.

The fact that Kane captained Spurs during their 5-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in a pre-season friendly on Sunday 5 August and scored four goals against the Ukrainian side has raised the hopes of Tottenham fans desperate for Kane to stay.

In recent hours, it has been reported the Lilywhites have rejected Bayern's latest offer for Kane which may provide some fans with a lot of optimism over Kane's future.

According to journalist Gold though, Tottenham are preparing for the new season under the assumption that Kane stays at the club, and will simply react to the unfolding situation should things change.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold stated: "From what I understand, everyone seems to be working to the assumption that at the moment he [Kane] stays, and if anything else changes that's what they work to.

"That's very much what Postecoglou's saying as well. This isn't me, you know, saying anything like amazing. It's exactly how Postecoglou is treating it. It seems to be the vibe everyone is working to, and it seems to be the players as well is that he's here now, he's a Spurs player, let's crack on planning as if he's there, and if that scenario changes then we deal with that."

He added: "Which is not a good way to operate, to be honest. It's not and that's why, you know, Postecoglou will certainly want a resolution sooner rather than later, so he can really know exactly what's shaping up next."

Kane's four-goal contribution against Shakhtar again highlighted his significance to this Tottenham team and Spurs would certainly miss him hugely next season should he leave for the Bundesliga champions.

Kane managed 30 goals last season in the Premier League despite featuring in an underwhelming Tottenham side that lacked attacking ingenuity. The thought of him playing in an attack-minded Postecoglou team will give many opposition defenders sleepless nights.

However, if Spurs leave making a decision too late in the transfer window, they may be left with little time to bring in an adequate replacement for their star man.

Who are Tottenham signing?

Spurs' busy start to the transfer window has naturally slowed down in recent weeks, but that does not mean that Postecoglou is done exploring the transfer market.

Tottenham made the loans of Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro permanent, before moving to sign Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon early in the summer.

This has since been followed by the signing of young Blackburn centre-back Ashley Phillips who is seen as a player for the future in north London at just 18-years-old.

Phillips will be joined shortly by another centre-back with Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven soon to be confirmed as a Tottenham player in a £43m move. The Dutch defender attended Spurs' clash with Shakhtar and is expected to complete his medical soon.

Spurs are also finalising a deal for young Argentine Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central after having agreed to meet his £13m release clause, although the forward could be loaned out.