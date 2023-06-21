Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly be set to rekindle their interest in Galatasaray star, Nicolo Zaniolo, having been heavily linked with a move for the promising playmaker in the recent past.

What's the latest on Zaniolo to Tottenham?

According to journalist Nevzat Dindar - via Turkish outlet Milliyet - the Lilywhites are seemingly the frontrunners in the race to sign the 23-year-old this summer, having suggested a fee in the region of €35m (£30m) for the signing of the Italy international.

Speaking about the midfielder's future, Dindar revealed: “Zaniolo is evolving into a world star. English club are asking €30-35m for Zaniolo. Galatasaray are not taking Juventus’ offers seriously at this point. Tottenham are the closest club to sign Zaniolo.”

This follows reports from back in January which claimed that the north Londoners were in talks to prise the 6 foot 3 ace from Serie A giants, AS Roma, with speculation having also been rife last summer that former Spurs boss Antonio Conte was keen to bring his compatriot to N17.

Would Zaniolo be a good signing for Tottenham?

Previously described as a "frightening talent" by CBS reporter, Ben Jacobs, Zaniolo has thrived since making the move to Istanbul during the winter window, having scored five goals and laid on one assist in just 11 games for the Super Lig side in all competitions in the second half of last season.

Prior to that, the versatile asset - who can feature in an advanced midfield role or on the flanks - had chipped in with 42 goal contributions in 128 outings during his time at the Stadio Olimpico, despite having been cruelly plagued by injury in recent years.

While there had been claims that Conte was looking to bring the 13-cap gem in as a possible wing-back option last year, Zaniolo would likely take on a different role in Ange Postecoglou's preferred 4-3-3 formation, with there a potential for him to line up in one of those two attacking midfield berths.

If Postecoglou is able to get the one-time Inter Milan asset in the door, he could well partner the Italian in the centre of the park with another exciting talent in the form of James Maddison, with Tottenham said to now be leading the race for the Leicester City man's signature ahead of Newcastle United.

That left-foot, right-foot combination could well work a treat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season, with Zaniolo able to offer a real goal threat in that central role - as his form in Istanbul of late would indicate - while Maddison can be the man to supply the goods as a creative force, having ranked tenth in the Premier League in 2022/23 for chances created (69).

Having a figure such as the Englishman in the side does appear something of a necessity as Spurs have seemingly "still not replaced [Christian] Eriksen" according to BBC Radio London's Phil Parry, while Zaniolo's desire to get forward can also put him ahead of the club's current options, with Rodrigo Bentacur leading the way among his midfield colleagues with just six goals across all fronts last season.

Therefore, the addition of both Maddison and the Galatasaray whiz could be a dream partnership in the making for Postecoglou and co.