Tottenham Hotspur are back in Premier League action away to Aston Villa later today, with the Lilywhites hoping to pick up where they left off last time out after having edged past Crystal Palace courtesy of a Harry Kane header.

That 1-0 victory not only ended the club's recent wretched run of four league games without a win, but has also ensured that the north London outfit still retain hope of securing a place in some form of European competition next season, albeit with a Champions League berth now looking out of reach.

Ryan Mason's men will be faced with a Villa side who have their own European ambitions this afternoon, however, with three points currently separating the two teams with the climax to the season now fast approaching.

Ahead of that mouthwatering meeting at Villa Park, Spurs have received something of a boost amid the news that Clement Lenglet could be in contention to feature despite being forced off last time out, albeit with Hugo Lloris, Rodrigo Bentancur and Ryan Sessegnon all still long-term absentees.

With that in mind, here's how Football FanCast predicts that the visitors will line up today against Unai Emery's side...

What will Tottenham's starting XI be against Villa?

There could well be just two changes from the side that saw off Palace last weekend, with the continued absence of club captain, Lloris set to see Fraser Forster retain his place in the sticks, while Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal will likely line up as part of a back three once again.

With there still some potential uncertainty over Lenglet's involvement, the South American duo may have to be joined by struggling asset Eric Dier due to the lack of alternatives, even though the £85k-per-week dud was accused of "panicking" by ex-Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas following the recent 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Ahead of that centre-back trio, it would appear likely that Pedro Porro and Ben Davies will remain in their respective wing-back berths, flanking the usual midfield starting pair of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp.

The only further alteration could seemingly lie in the attacking ranks, with January arrival Arnaut Danjuma perhaps deserving of a chance to shine ahead of Heung-min Son, while £60m man, Richarlison, will likely feature on the opposite flank.

The forward line will, of course, be completed by the talismanic presence of Kane, with the England skipper - who boasts 26 league goals this season - having previously scored seven goals and provided four assists in just 12 meetings with the Villans.

Predicted Spurs XI - (3-4-3) - Forster; Emerson, Dier, Romero; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Davies; Danjuma, Kane, Richarlison