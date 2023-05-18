Tottenham chief Donna Cullen is pushing for the club to appoint former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers, but Daniel Levy disagrees.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Spurs have a number of pressing concerns to alleviate before kick-starting their plans for next season, with the north Londoners still missing both a permanent Antonio Conte successor and sporting director.

Conte left N17 nearly two months ago and Levy's manager search is dragging on, while Fabio Paratici's resignation means Tottenham are eager to source a replacement club chief quickly.

The Lilywhites are apparently stepping up their chase for a new managing director to step in Paratici's shoes, even despite the appointment of Scott Munn as Chief Football Officer.

Back to their managerial search, Tottenham's list of candidates appears to be getting narrower, with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann out of the running and Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso confirming his plans to stay.

As of the names still in the frame, it is believed Feyenoord's Arne Slot, Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi are still in contention.

Another tactician who has been linked with the job is Rodgers, who left Leicester City earlier this season, with a report by Football Transfers and journalist Steve Kay sharing an update.

According to their information, Cullen, a member of the Spurs boardroom, is pushing for the appointment of Rodgers, but Levy is against the idea of his hiring.

Cullen apparently holds hope that the 50-year-old can persuade both of his former stars, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, to follow him to Spurs.

Levy is still saying no, though, with the report describing this difference of opinion between Tottenham's chairman and executive Cullen as a boardroom tussle.

Who is Brendan Rodgers?

The former Celtic boss, who guided the Scottish giants to a plethora of SPFL titles, also won both the Community Shield and FA Cup during his time at Leicester.

Rodgers has been courted by Spurs in previous years and was a rumoured candidate to replace Jose Mourinho in 2021.

Given his status as a readily-available free agent, along with past achievements, it's little surprise his name has been circulating again in regards to the Spurs job.

West Ham boss David Moyes certainly rates Rodgers, calling him a "super manager" in reaction to his Leicester exit.

The Scotsman said: