Tottenham are believed to be interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea during the summer transfer window, according to a fresh report.

Could De Gea make Man United exit?

The future of the 32-year-old has been up in the air for some time now, with his current deal expiring at the end of the season and no extension signed yet. He has been a true legend of the Premier League era for United, making 529 appearances for the club and arguably proving to be as good as Peter Schmeichel at times.

There have been question marks over whether he is ideally suited to Erik ten Hag's style of play, however, in terms of his use of the ball with his feet and ability to play out of tight areas. For that reason, he could potentially move on this summer, although recent reports have also suggested that he could yet extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Should De Gea decide to enjoy a fresh challenge when the current campaign reaches its conclusion, he won't be without suitors at that point.

Could Spurs pip Bayern?

According to a report from Spain [via Caught Offside], both Tottenham and Bayern are interested in acquiring De Gea's signature at the end of the season. They see him as a replacement for Hugo Lloris, who could depart north London in the summer after an 11-year spell there.

It could be that a move to a club of Bayern's stature has more chance of developing, although Manuel Neuer remains a formidable presence at the Bundesliga giants.

In many ways, De Gea, who Martin Keown called 'excellent', could be a great signing by Spurs - undoubtedly acting as an upgrade on Lloris at this point in their respective careers, with the latter making too many mistakes this season. The Spaniard is enjoying a largely strong season for United, starting 26 Premier League games and winning one Man of the Match award from WhoScored, also being described as "unbelievable" by teammate Marcus Rashford.

That being said, De Gea is still relatively old-school in his style of play, in terms of his aforementioned limitations in playing the ball out from the back, so that is something that could work against him joining, especially if a ball-playing manager comes into replace the departed Antonio Conte. At 32, the £375,000-per-week star is also arguably not quite at the absolute peak of his powers anymore, so a younger alternative could be wise when looking at the longer-term picture.