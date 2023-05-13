Tottenham Hotspur could receive an offer from Aston Villa for midfielder Giovani Lo Celso this summer with the player set to return after his Villarreal loan spell.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Chaos is currently engulfing Spurs as chairman Daniel Levy keeps up the chase for a new permanent manager, nearly two months after parting company with Antonio Conte.

Reports suggest that the north Londoners are also after a new sporting director to replace Fabio Paratici, with the likes of Benfica chief Rui Pedro Braz in the frame.

On top of all this, the likes of star striker Harry Kane and long-serving goalkeeper Hugo Lloris are entering the final 12 months of their deals, making this summer a potentially crucial one for Tottenham.

Spurs must also get to work on identifying summer transfer targets as the window's opening is just around the corner, and there has been some progress in that regard according to reports.

The likes of James Maddison are firmly in Levy's thinking, but to fund these potential moves, the Lilywhites must offload surplus-to-requirement members of their squad.

Lo Celso, who is currently on a temporary spell at Villarreal, looks set to return to Spurs this summer but the club could have an opportunity to offload him for good.

Villa and Unai Emery have apparently taken a keen interest and could make an offer for to Tottenham this summer, as they're also in ongoing talks with the player's camp.

That is according to journalist Gaston Edul, via news aggregator All About Argentina on Twitter:

Should Spurs sell Lo Celso?

Much could depend on who Spurs appoint as their next manager, given they might actually fancy Lo Celso in their starting eleven.

The South American has been called a "brilliant player" by former Tottenham goalkeeper and England international Paul Robinson, with Lo Celso arguably having the ability to resurrect his career at Spurs if given an opportunity.

He actually played a pivotal role under Emery on Villarreal's run to the Champions League semi-finals last season, with the 27-year-old impressing in parts this campaign too.

As per WhoScored, he's even averaged more key passes per 90 than any other Villarreal player in La Liga, and at the very least he could fetch a fairly decent price tag if Spurs do opt to sell.