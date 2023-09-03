So far this season, Tottenham Hotspur have been one of the standout teams, in what comes as a surprise given how poor they were last season, and the fact that they lost star man Harry Kane to Bayern Munich this summer.

There's no doubting the fact that change was needed in North London, however, after Spurs finished outside of the European places last season, resulting in the exit of Antonio Conte.

With change taking place in the technical area once more, some may have been worried that the Lillywhites would once again fail to burst into life. That has been anything but the case under Ange Postecoglou, though, who has welcomed plenty of changes to both personnel and results.

Now, the former Celtic manager could be about to bid farewell to one of the club's most experienced players.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Throughout the summer, even though they lost Kane, Spurs can at least say that things went fairly well when it came to incomings, welcoming eight fresh faces in total, with the standouts being big-money moves for James Maddison and Brennan Johnson.

Johnson, of course, is yet to get the chance to make his mark, having arrived on deadline day, but to say that Maddison has impressed for his new side would be an understatement.

So far, the former Leicester City midfielder has scored twice and assisted twice to make a total of four goal involvements in four games. With every week, Maddison looks more and more like one of the signings of the summer.

Alongside Maddison, Spurs also signed goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, resulting in questions over Hugo Lloris' future.

According to Football Insider reporter Wayne Veysey, the World Cup winner was offered to both Newcastle United and Nice on deadline day, but failed to agree terms with either club. Now, Spurs, and by extension chairman Daniel Levy, could reportedly terminate his contract, having already seen the shot-stopper frozen out of Postecoglou's plans.

Should Spurs terminate Hugo Lloris' contract?

Lloris has been an excellent servant at Spurs, and will go down in history in North London as one of their most impressive captains in the Premier League era.

Currently earning a reported £100k per-week, however, it's time for both Spurs and Lloris to part ways, especially if he is not part of Postecoglou's plans at any stage of the season, so with 43 weeks of his deal remaining, those in N17 could rip up a £4.3m agreement.

As things stand, the Lillywhites currently have Vicario and Fraser Forster to call upon in between the sticks, and neither of those options look likely to make way for Lloris anytime soon. Given that the Frenchman is now 36 years of age, too, it could be an ideal time for Spurs to cut ties, and move on.

Terminating the goalkeeper's contract may well be seen as the most suitable way forward for all parties involved. If Lloris remains under contract, he will not be able to make his move elsewhere until January. And at his age, the last thing he'll want is to edge closer to retirement without getting a single minute on the pitch.

With that said, Lloris' situation is certainly one to keep an eye on, with his current contract coming to an end next summer, and Spurs contemplating the decision to bid farewell far earlier.