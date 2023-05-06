Tottenham Hotspur and chairman Daniel Levy by extension are 'pushing' to get a deal done for Leicester City star James Maddison, according to reports.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

The north Londoners are currently prioritising the search for a new manager after Antonio Conte's departure, with assistant coach Ryan Mason taking charge until the end of this Premier League season.

Spurs are apparently set to step up talks for a plethora of candidates, including Ruben Amorim and Xabi Alonso, as discussions have already been held with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique (The Evening Standard).

However, with the summer transfer window lying just around the corner, Levy must also get to work on identifying summer transfer targets for next campaign.

The responsibility falls on Levy and chief football officer Scott Munn after former sporting director Fabio Paratici was forced to resign from his post.

Spurs are thought to be interested in signing a central defender to shake up their defence, with the likes of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi previously linked.

Perhaps above all, though, the Lilywhites are reliably believed to hold a serious interest in Maddison, as reports suggest Spurs are one of the favoured destinations.

The Foxes playmaker has been a shining light for Leicester in an otherwise dismal campaign, with Football Insider sharing the latest on his proposed move to Spurs.

According to their information, the club and Levy are pushing to get a deal done for Maddison, who they could sign for £60 million as things stand.

This is apparently part of a "huge" summer overhaul, but Spurs aren't the only club interested in a deal, with Newcastle United and Liverpool also eyeing a move.

What could Maddison bring to Spurs?

The 26-year-old has been Leicester's star player bar none, standing out as their best-performing player by average match rating whilst chipping in with 17 goal contributions (WhoScored).

No Leicester player has averaged more attempts at goal or key passes completed in the final third than Maddison, with pundit David Connolly tipping him for an England call as far back as 2021.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former West Ham and Leicester man said this on Maddison when filing a scout report:

"He's been absolutely magnificent. His versatility has been a huge asset for Brendan Rodgers. He's going to have a real chance of getting a call up."

£60m for a fully-fledged Premier League star, and one barley at his peak, is surely a fair price to pay and Tottenham must keep pursuing a deal.