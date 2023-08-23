Tottenham Hotspur have learned roughly how much it will cost for them to land one of their striker targets before the end of the summer transfer window.

What's the latest Tottenham transfer news?

Spurs have already brought in James Maddison, Micky van de Ven Guglielmo Vicario, Manor Solomon, Ashley Phillips, and Alejo Veliz to bolster the squad, and they must now pay up to £40m to land a new no.9, if recent reports are to be beleived.

According to Football Insider, K.A.A. Gent are looking for a record Belgian transfer fee in order to part ways with exciting forward Gift Orban and the stated price is between £30m and £40m.

The report claims that Premier League sides Tottenham and Fulham are both interested in a deal for the Nigeria U23 international after their sales of Harry Kane and Aleksandar Mitrovic respectively.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

It also states that Ange Postecoglou's team are 'desperate' to find a new centre-forward before the window slams shut at the start of last month after their all-time top scorer moved to Bayern Munich.

How good is Gift Orban?

If the 21-year-old starlet can translate his form for Gent over to English football then he would be a phenomenal performer for Spurs, and a player who would be a dream partner for Maddison at the top end of the pitch.

Orban only joined the Belgian side in January but has hit the ground running with a staggering 26 goals in 28 competitive appearances over the last eight months or so.

The Nigerian marksman has racked up 17 strikes in 19 Pro League matches for the club and averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.42 across 17 league outings during the 2022/23 campaign.

He has also found the back of the net nine times in nine European matches for Gent, which shows that the talented ace has been able to thrive domestically and on the continental stage.

Meanwhile, no player outside of Kane (30) scored more than ten Premier League goals for Spurs and Heung-min Son (ten) was the only other ace with more than five strikes.

This suggests that Orban could provide Postecoglou with some much-needed firepower in the final third and having a player like Maddison to supply him could be a dream for the Australian head coach as the England international is a terrific creator.

The former Leicester City star has already assisted two goals in two games for the club this season and has created four chances per match so far, which is two more per outing than any of his teammates.

This comes after the 26-year-old magician provided 2.3 key passes per outing for the Foxes in the top-flight last term, which was 0.6 more than any Spurs player managed.

These statistics suggest that the England maestro, who also scored ten Premier League goals last season, will be Postecoglou's outstanding creative threat at the top end of the pitch for Spurs.

Therefore, Maddison would be the perfect attacking midfielder to play behind Orban, who was described as "born to score" goals by talent scout Jacek Kulig, as he has the ability to create chances on a consistent basis to provide the attacker with the opportunities he needs in front of goal to carry his form at Gent over to England.

This means that they could be a fantastic duo for Spurs by linking up with each other to cause constant problems for the opposition throughout the rest of this season if Postecoglou can bring the 21-year-old ace to London before the deadline.