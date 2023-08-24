The summer transfer window officially slams shut next week and Tottenham Hotspur could be busy as they attempt to find a new number nine to bolster their squad.

Who could Tottenham sign before the deadline?

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently named a number of strikers who could be in the running to arrive in north London over the next seven days; including Lautaro Martinez, Jonathan David, and Gift Orban.

However, the reporter has stated that the club are not in any rush to make a decision on who they want to sign as Ange Postecoglou has brought a sense of calmness to the operation.

The reporter claimed that David has been a concrete target for Spurs in the past under Fabio Paratici, but also stated that Lille's valuation of €65m (£56m) has put a number of teams off his trail.

How good is Jonathan David?

Postecoglou could land a big upgrade on current centre-forward Richarlison by opting to pursue a deal for the Canada international before next week's deadline.

David, who has scored one goal in two Ligue 1 games this season, has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer in a major European league in recent years for Lille.

During the 2022/23 campaign, the prolific marksman averaged a superb Sofascore rating of 7.15, which would have placed him third with the Spurs squad, as he plundered 24 goals and created nine 'big chances' for his teammates in 37 league appearances.

That came after the 23-year-old marksman scored 15 goals and provided his fellow attackers with four 'big chances' across 38 Ligue 1 outings throughout the previous season, which shows that the gem has improved with more experience under his belt over the last two years.

Richarlison, on the other hand, has failed to score or create a 'big chance' in either of his Premier League appearances this term after a disappointing debut campaign with Spurs.

The Brazil international averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.73 across 27 top-flight outings for the club last season as the ex-Everton forward produced one goal and zero 'big chances' provided.

These statistics show that the 26-year-old flop has struggled with Tottenham as he has not been able to muster up quality as a scorer or creator on a regular basis from a number nine or wide position since his move from Goodison Park.

Richarlison's return of ten goals and five assists in 30 league clashes for the Toffees during the 2021/22 campaign, which earned him a move to Spurs, is also less impressive than David's last two seasons with Lille in France.

This suggests that the Ligue 1 star has the potential to be a significant upgrade on the Brazilian dud due to his superior ability to find the back of the net on a consistent basis whilst also being able to create more 'big chances' for his teammates to score.

David, who was described as "a phenom" by broadcaster Tony Marinaro, has the potential to be a terrific scorer for Spurs if he can translate his performances over to English football as no current Tottenham player managed more than ten Premier League goals last season.

Therefore, Postecoglou could land a much-needed goal threat whilst also bringing in a big upgrade on Richarlison by securing a deal for the £56m-rated talent.