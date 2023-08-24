Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has made an exciting Tottenham Hotspur transfer claim on how many incomings there could be before the deadline.

What’s the latest Spurs transfer news?

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy have been busy so far this summer with eight new players signed so far.

James Maddison, Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Dejan Kulusevski, Guglielmo Vicario, Alejo Veliz, Ashley Phillips and Manor Solomon have all made permanent moves to north London at a combined cost of £165m.

The club have managed to bring in around £94m in player sales, with Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich one of the biggest moves of the summer, with Harry Winks also leaving on a permanent basis.

As a result, Spurs appear to be after a new forward of their own, with the likes of Gent’s Gift Orban, Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun all linked as potential targets.

However, alongside a new attacker, it appears as if Spurs are also interested in strengthening another area of the pitch.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Bridge was asked if he feels Spurs could be active in the final week of the window. The reporter believes the club could still make two more signings, one in attack and one in defence, admitting he knows they are two areas the club want to add to in an exciting transfer claim.

“Yeah, I think Spurs could have a busy final week. I still think maybe two – I think three is probably pushing it.

“I know they would still like another defender and a forward, whether that’s a winger/forward, like I’ve said throughout the months, you don’t replace Harry Kane like for like and I don’t think Ange Postecoglou has any intention of replacing Harry Kane like for like as you simply can’t.

“So we’ll see what the forward options will be, but as I say for now, outgoings are very important.”

Who could Tottenham sign?

As mentioned, Orban, Johnson and Balogun are just some of the attackers to be linked with a move to Tottenham, with Postecoglou only having Richarlison when it comes to senior centre-forwards.

However, plenty of other names have also been mooted in the final days of the window. Recent reports have claimed that Lille star Jonathan David is of interest, as is Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

Meanwhile, at the back, a move to re-sign defender Clement Lenglet appears to be a possibility, with Fabrizio Romano saying that a deal is one to watch.

“Clement Lenglet could return to Tottenham.

“At the moment it’s not concrete or advanced, but in the final days of the window, in case Barcelona can’t find another solution for Lenglet, it could be one to watch.”

Therefore, should Spurs add to both areas, the club would have ended up bringing in 10 players over the course of the window, and with Postecoglou getting off to a solid start on the pitch in charge in north London against Brentford and Manchester United, it feels like the start of a new beginning.