Brentford goalkeeper David Raya would favour joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer as both Spurs and rivals Chelsea eye a move.

What's the latest Spurs transfer news?

Currently, all the noise at Spurs surrounds the prospective appointment of a new manager to replace Antonio Conte, who departed N17 two months ago.

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim are apparently in contention to succeed Conte, though it is believed Slot is currently the frontunner as things stand.

Elsewhere, chairman Daniel Levy is also thought to be chasing a new sporting director to replace the departed Fabio Paratici, who lost his appeal against a 30-month worldwide ban from football.

Amid all of these crucial tasks facing the north London club, Spurs also have to get preparing for this summer transfer window, as reports suggest long-serving keeper Hugo Lloris could leave the club after over a decade of service.

Signing a new shot-stopper to succeed the Frenchman will be imperative and Spurs are reportedly targeting a few stars for the role.

Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana, who has been transfer listed by the Champions League finalists, is apparently of interest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Brentford's Raya coming as another name.

According to The Daily Mail and journalist Simon Jones, the latter player actually "favours" a move to Spurs over London rivals Chelsea - but the Lilywhites have some work to do to reach Brentford's valuation.

The Mail say Spurs are willing to pay around £20 million, considering it a realistic price, with the Bees and manager Thomas Frank actually wanting around double that at £40m.

As a result, Spurs could be set for "interesting negotiations", but some good news could be that Brentford are already lining up goalkeeper Mark Flekken of Wolfsburg for a fee of around £11 million.

Who is David Raya?

The 27-year-old has been a brilliant player for Frank at Brentford, with pundit Michael Owen calling him "top-class" on Premier League Productions (via HITC).

Raya has featured over more league minutes than any other Brentford player this season, perhaps highlighting his real importance and quality to a side still chasing Conference League football.

The Spaniard also ranks in their top five best-performing players per 90 by average match rating, according to WhoScored, so it's clear to see why Spurs are interested in him as a possible replacement for Lloris.

However, with both clubs not yet meeting on a valuation, it will be interesting to see if Tottenham rate him enough to increase their offering.